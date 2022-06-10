Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) President Dr. Henry Lim Bon Liong has expressed optimism that Philippine economic growth shall be strong and will accelerate, revising upwards its last year’s forecast of 6.5% to 7.5% for 2022 to a higher forecast on economic growth of 7% to 9% this year, despite global uncertainties such as the Ukraine Russia war, rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, etc.

The FFCCCII is the nationwide umbrella federation of 170 Filipino Chinese chambers, diverse trade and industry groups from Aparri to Tawi-Tawi led by industrialist Lucio C. Tan as chairman emeritus and Dr. Henry Lim Bon Liong as president. FFCCCII focuses on economic advocacies and socio-civic charities.

This is the statement of FFCCCII President Dr. Henry Lim Bon Liong:

“We, the diverse business chambers and industry groups under the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), are optimistic about the strong momentum of Philippine economic recovery, that we can achieve Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7 to 9% this year 2022.

“Among the reasons for our bullish forecast include the following: