Special Colorado marks Chevrolet’s 100 years of truck-building history

CHEVROLET in 1918 released its first pickup models, the Series 490 Light Delivery chassis cowl and the one-ton Model T. To mark the occasion, the company has released the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado, which it said shares the DNA each Chevrolet truck built during the past 100 years carries.

Called the 2018 Colorado Centennial Edition, the vehicle is identified by exclusive heritage bowtie emblems in front and rear, as well as by 100-year Chevrolet badges, inspired by the colors and design cues found on early trucks, on the front doors. Each Colorado Centennial also has its build number displayed on the front doors, and are given unique hood decals.

The truck rolls on 18-inch black alloy wheels and its “rugged character,” according to Chevrolet, is enhanced by a bed liner, fender flares, and a tubular sports bar.

Under the hood the Colorado Centennial retains the engine found on other Colorado variants — a 2.8-liter, four-cylinder diesel branded by Chevrolet as Duramax. It is fitted with a variable geometry turbocharger, is Euro4-compliant, and is rated to produce 200 hp at 3,800 rpm and 500 Nm at 2,000 rpm. Mated to it is a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Colorado has a one-ton hauling capacity, a 3.5-ton towing capacity, and can wade through waters 800-millimeters deep.

Its active and passive safety features include side impact beams, ABS with EBD, dual front air bags, panic brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-descent control, hill-start assist, rollover mitigation and trailer sway control.









Other features of the truck count in a remote-start engine, front and rear park assist, electro chromatic rearview mirror, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

In the cabin, the Colorado Centennial is equipped with an eight-inch color touch screen that houses the latest-generation Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System and Siri Eyes Free.

Chevrolet said the Colorado Centennial Edition will arrive at showrooms on Nov. 30, and will be available in Summit White paint job. The truck sells for P1,848,888.