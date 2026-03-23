Nebius, the AI cloud company, announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia-Pacific region as it seeks to capture surging global demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure. The company has appointed John Haarer as General Manager for Asia-Pacific and Japan to lead its commercial growth across the region.

“Over the past year we have taken our first steps into Asian markets, winning our first customers and building the foundations for rapid expansion in the region,” said Marc Boroditsky, chief revenue officer at Nebius. “The appointment of a leader like John reinforces this commitment. He brings deep regional experience from scaling major tech companies across Asia-Pacific, and he joins at a moment when demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure is accelerating across every major market in the region.”

Mr. Haarer will be based in Singapore and will oversee the company’s commercial expansion across the region through key markets including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and India.

“Asia is one of the world’s most exciting regions for AI, and Nebius is the cloud that is powering the next wave of AI innovation,” said Mr. Haarer. “I am excited to join a company with some of the world’s most talented engineers at a pivotal moment for the business. As we ramp up in Asia, I look forward to helping our partners, customers and local governments across the region navigate their AI bottlenecks and transform the promise of AI into tangible economic value.”

Nebius is one of the fastest-growing AI cloud companies globally, with 479% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and a contract backlog exceeding $20 billion, including multi-year AI infrastructure agreements with Microsoft and Meta.

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