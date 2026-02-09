TP in the Philippines marked a record year for TP LaunchPad, its flagship student empowerment program, reaching over 19,000 students across 40+ partner schools to bridge the gap between academic institutions and the growing IT-BPM industry. The program champions skills development resources such as mock interviews and training, mentorship sessions, job fairs, and site tours to prepare students for IT-BPM careers.

TP has also formalized a strategic partnership with Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna (MMCL) and its digital learning arm, Mapua Malayan Digital College (MMDC). This collaboration will prepare future graduates for a career in IT-BPM through curriculum integration, and empower TP employees who wish to pursue further studies with MMDC through employee scholarships.

Teleperformance in the Philippines is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services, which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers.

The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

