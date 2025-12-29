Universal exchange Bitget has expanded its Blockchain4Youth initiative by bringing high-speed satellite internet to six schools across Surigao del Norte, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental through a major Starlink deployment.

Through this, Bitget has delivered reliable connectivity to more than 7,300 students and over 100 teachers, marking one of the most meaningful digital inclusion efforts in remote island communities in the Philippines.

The program now supports Espoir School of Life and Lasala Integrated School in Surigao del Norte, Apo Elementary School and the Arts & Design Collective Dumaguete in Negros Oriental, and Siquijor State College and Siquijor Provincial Science High School in Siquijor.

For many of these schools, this marks their first time experiencing dependable high-speed internet access. This transforms how classes are conducted and how teachers prepare lessons as they previously relied entirely on printed worksheets due to unreliable or nonexistent internet connectivity.

“This project is not just about connectivity, it’s about opportunity,” Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said. “By bringing Starlink to these islands, we are giving thousands of young people their first real access to the digital world and the tools they need to participate in tomorrow’s economy.”

Alongside each installation, Bitget’s team conducted educator consultations, digital readiness assessments, and early testing of Blockchain4Youth learning modules. These activities lay the groundwork for future Web3 and digital literacy programs, ensuring that schools can make full use of their newfound connectivity beyond simply accessing the internet. Teachers now have access to online training and updated curricula, while students can engage with interactive learning resources that were previously inaccessible.

This Starlink rollout is part of Bitget’s broader vision under its PayFi Islands initiative, which aims to extend digital infrastructure and education into underserved regions across the Philippines. Bitget plans to continue deploying connectivity solutions and launching digital skills programs to ensure that no student or community is excluded from the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

By combining high-speed internet access with long-term educational support, Bitget is helping remote communities bridge the digital divide, improve learning outcomes, and build pathways toward full participation in the global digital economy.

