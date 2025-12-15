IdeaSpace Foundation, the early-stage technology incubator and accelerator arm of the MVP Group of Companies, spotlighted six high-potential startups from the 13th cohort of its flagship Accelerator Program during its Demo Day last Nov. 19 at Common Ground, Makati City.

With the theme “Startups for the Future,” the latest cohort featured startups that have completed the rigorous three-month program, launched in August, and are now ready to reshape key industries with innovative solutions focused on technology, sustainability, and changing lifestyles.

The program’s culmination served as a pivotal platform for founders to present their scalable ventures to IdeaSpace’s network of partners, investors, and industry leaders, marking their entry into the next phase of growth.

The six graduating startups of Cohort 13 offers solutions particularly enhancing processes in small businesses, real estate transactions, collections, lending, and content management.

KaHero is a cloud-based point-of-sale system that empowers small businesses with management tools for sales, inventory, and multiple branches.

Soolok Properties, Inc. is a digital platform that aggregates foreclosed property listings and applies proprietary pricing models to identify best-value real estate deals, while Cloverly is an internal tool for property developers and brokers that significantly streamlines and digitizes the complex process of buyer onboarding.

Online marketplaces are also among the winning startups, with Polka Motors designed to simplify and accelerate the application process for motor vehicle loans, and Xure designed for collectors to safely buy, sell, and trade valuables, incorporating expert appraisal and certification.

Lastly, DashoContent is a hybrid content operations platform leveraging both AI and human experts to streamline content creation and management workflows.

Startups in Cohort 13 have already proven their operational readiness and market impact. The graduating businesses have achieved significant traction, collectively onboarding over 588 food & beverage, and general merchandise branches and 350 dealer branches, and have accumulated a combined user base of over 12,000 active users.

Furthermore, the cohort has expanded its reach both locally and internationally, launched enterprise pilots, secured follow-on investments, and established crucial business-to-business collaborations across essential verticals, including banking and financial services.

“IdeaSpace has always been and remains a vital funnel of world-class, early-stage talent to the global community, and we believe the overall future of the Philippine startup ecosystem has never been brighter,” said Rene “Butch” Meily, president of IdeaSpace Foundation.

The Accelerator Program will continue to provide the startups with comprehensive support, including mentorship from industry experts, access to IdeaSpace’s extensive network, and guidance on business operations, fund-raising strategies, and effective marketing. This continuous program is designed to fast-track the growth of these promising technology-based ventures as they transition to their next funding rounds.

“The cornerstone of our work is to sustain the ecosystem so that we help more startups that have immense potential to contribute to the economy and national development,” Alwyn Rosel, executive director of IdeaSpace, added. “This cohort embodies that mission, and we are excited to partner with them on their journey to build scalable, sustainable businesses. Demo Day is not an end, but a beginning of crucial collaborations.”

Since its launch, the IdeaSpace Accelerator Program has been a cornerstone of the Philippine startup landscape, supporting over 150 startups and empowering a new generation of Filipino entrepreneurs.

