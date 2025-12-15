By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

A new Filipino-made app seeks to simplify parking among motorists.

Luvpark, developed by President and CEO Charles M. Dumancas and Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Leeroy L. Shoko, was recently introduced at a media round table on Nov. 29, in Makati City.

“Our cloud-based mobile parking application is smart and intuitive, so through our app, drivers now can instantly view in real time parking availability before even going to their destination,” Mr. Dumancas shared.

According to 2024 data from the Land Transportation Office and the Philippine Statistics Authority, the country logged approximately 14.56 million registered vehicles — a figure expected to climb even higher in the coming years.

In response to this growing demand, Luvpark seeks to ease every motorist’s parking experience by integrating technology, convenience, and a user-centered experience into one seamless mobile app.

Available in Google Play and the App Store, Luvpark finds available parking near its users’ location, complete with details such as the site’s open hours, the number of slots still available, parking rates, whether valet parking is offered, as well as the type of surface the cars will be parked in.

However, the app’s services are only available in select buildings and properties in Metro Manila, like Quezon City, Ortigas, Pasig, Mandaluyong, and Makati, as well as in some facilities in other urban areas, including Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan, and Bacolod.

“We are inviting LGUs (local government units) who are experiencing traffic in their areas, malls, parking operators, hospitals, condo developers or condo associations, and property owners who have underutilized spaces to integrate with our Luvpark management parking solution, because if there are more sites that integrate with Luvpark, this is truly when Filipino drivers can really experience the convenience of our technology,” Mr. Dumancas said.

According to Mr. Shoko, all the features found in the Luvpark app are customer-driven with the clear understanding of the needs of our existing and future customers. As a customer himself, he adds his key to understanding the daily routine of motorists for us to tailor our solutions to have an impact.

“This isn’t technology for the sake of technology. It’s tech that understands your routine, your frustrations, and your need for convenience. Luvpark is here to make sure parking becomes the easiest part of your day,” he says.

Luvpark is set to officially launch in the first quarter of 2026.

