Samsung Electronics Philippines revealed the Top 10 finalists of its global program, Solve for Tomorrow competition — now on its 3rd year in the Philippines, and 15th year globally.

Bringing fresh ideas to real-world challenges, Samsung continues its mission to inspire the Filipino next-gen heroes with the return of Solve for Tomorrow 2025, partnering with the Department of Education (DepEd) to showcase innovative solutions from all government science high school students in grades 8 to 10, addressing challenges faced by their local communities.

The teams that will move forward to compete for the top 3 grand-winning prizes are: FloodSafe Routes AI from Philippine Science High School — Caraga Region Campus; Mangrove Health Monitor (MaHeMo) from Cavite Science Integrated School; SINAG from Bansud NHS — Regional Science High School; SARIMAX from Pasay City Science High School; The S.W.E.A.T Project from Philippine Science High School Main Campus; ShellTer from Philippine Science High School — Central Luzon Campus; VITALBAND from Marikina Science High School; S.A.G.I.P from Cavite Science Integrated School; BANTALAY from Tuguegarao City Science High School; and EGGNovation from Cavite Science Integrated School.

With this year’s focus on developing real-world solutions through the power of technology and artificial intelligence, the program inspires students to uplift their local communities.

Samsung garnered over 300 submissions, involving more than 1,000 students from across the Philippines. Each team, with up to four student members, was tasked to create a proposal following this year’s themes: Environmental Sustainability through Technology, Social Change through Tech and Sport, and Solving Community Problems with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To evaluate this year’s entries, Samsung convened with a distinguished panel of industry leaders from the fields of technology, innovation, and education. The panel includes Monchito Ibrahim, the executive member of the National Innovation Council; Michelle S. Alarcon, president of Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines; Alwyn Rosel, executive director of IdeaSpace Foundation and QBO Innovation; and Rachelle Perez, the campus program lead of DEVCON Philippines; together with Dianne Capuz, head of Consumer and Market Insights from Samsung Electronics Philippines.

The 10 finalists will now embark on an idea mentorship with Samsung experts, collaborating with their assigned coach to refine proposals, build proof-of-concepts, and create mock-ups ahead of the final presentation.

This December, they will be presenting their proposals live for a chance to win over P2 million in cash prizes and Samsung devices for their schools, teams, and teacher advisers.

Joining the judging panel for the final round is Julius Arguson, head of Product Engineering and Technical Compliance at Samsung Electronics Philippines.

“We are very happy with the increasing interest in Solve for Tomorrow, as we can see from the growing number of entries and teams joining the competition every year. It shows that more and more students from science high schools nationwide are harnessing their STEM knowledge and skills to help solve the issues their communities face, so we can have a better tomorrow,” shared Minsu Chu, president of Samsung Electronics Philippines.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.