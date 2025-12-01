For the third consecutive year, flexible office spaces and offshore solutions provider KMC Solutions recognized the Philippines’ best and brightest startup companies at the KMC Startup Awards 2025 gala night held last Nov. 13, within the Philippine Startup Week.

This year’s competition received 140 entries from different startups nationwide, culminating in 24 finalists awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions across eight major categories.

LenderLink led this year’s roster of gold awardees, securing both gold for Startup of the Year and Customer Experience Excellence categories. The fintech platform earned praise from judges for addressing critical access gaps in lending and setting new standards in user-first financial services.

LITHOS Manufacturing captured the gold for Culture and Community Excellence, recognized for its strong employee-first workplace practices and commitment to local industry development.

Serbiz earned Tech Innovator of the Year for its solutions that streamline field service operations and empower grassroots workers through technology.

ZendEase was hailed as this year’s Growth Champion for its rapid scale-up locally and globally.

Philippine Coding Camp took home the Innovation in Marketing award for its creative education campaigns that drive digital literacy among Filipino youth.

Kredit Hero, Inc. rounded out the gold awardees with the FutureTech Leadership prize, a testament to its contribution to next-generation financial technologies.

The silver winners are: Mylo Speech Buddy (Startup of the Year, Growth Champion, and Innovation in Marketing), Flying Tigers Express’ CEO Dave Overton (Breakthrough Leader of the Year), Rezbin (Culture and Community Excellence), Pili AdheSeal, Inc. (Tech Innovator of the Year), NextPay (Customer Experience Excellence), and Serbiz (FutureTech Leadership).

Meanwhile, the bronze winners include: Rezbin (Startup of the Year), BCremit’s Co-Founder Jose Angelo “Gio” Calma (Breakthrough Leader of the Year), Bambuhay (Culture and Community Excellence), Twala (Tech Innovator of the Year), Jia Financing, Inc. (Growth Champion), Dehusk (Innovation in Marketing and Customer Experience Excellence), and Rezbin (FutureTech Leadership).

Notable entrepreneurs were also present at the awards ceremony. This includes Siargao-based businessman Christophe Bariou, owner of bronze awardee and plant-based milk brand Dehusk, and young businesswoman Iyana Argañoza, CEO of Serbiz.

Reflecting on the success of the KMC Startup Awards and its relevance to the Philippines’ startup community, Michael McCullough, co-founder of KMC Solutions, urged new ventures to use the awards as a platform to foster strong connections between Filipino startups.

“At KMC, we remain committed to supporting this community — to building an environment where founders and teams can think boldly, work together, and grow,” Mr. McCullough said.

First inaugurated in 2023 by KMC Solutions, which once was a startup itself, the KMC Startup Awards was born out of a desire to spotlight innovators who are transforming industries.

“What began in 2023 as a way to shine a light on emerging founders has grown into a movement — one that recognizes imagination, resilience, and the determination to turn ideas into reality,” said Mr. McCullough.

With this year’s theme, “Innovation Without Limits,” the co-founder further encouraged startups to look for fresh ideas and break boundaries.

“We believe that meaningful solutions can start anywhere, and that progress comes from the courage to create what has not existed before,” he said.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.