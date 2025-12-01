By Bjorn Biel M. Beltran, Special Features and Content Assistant Editor

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) recognized nine outstanding micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) during the 2025 National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (NSTW) held in Laoag City.

The awarding ceremony, held on Nov. 20, highlighted the contributions of MSMEs that have successfully integrated science, technology, and innovation into their operations through DoST support.

Llouisse and Ai Souvenir Shop from Region VIII received the Championing Innovation and Resource Circularity for Local Enterprises (CIRCLE) Award, which highlights businesses that adopt scalable and impactful solutions aligned with environmental and social goals.

Cognitif, Inc. from the National Capital Region received the i-READY Award for being the year’s most Industry 4.0-ready enterprise. The recognition is given to MSMEs that have made notable progress in preparing for digital transformation and integrating Industry 4.0 systems into their operations.

From Region III, BAUERTEK Farmaceutical Technologies Corp. earned the Industry 4.0 Champion of Innovation (ICON) Award, given to enterprises demonstrating exceptional capability in utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies to create value for both their customers and overall business performance.

Lastly, the SETUP PRAISE Award was presented to Nutridense Food Manufacturing Corp. from Region I. The award recognizes MSMEs that excel in productivity, resilience, agility, innovativeness, sustainability, and effective adoption of science and technology in business operations. The company also earned a Special Award for being the Most Resilient Enterprise.

Special citations under the SETUP PRAISE category were also conferred. Alto Peak Chocolates from Region VIII was named Most Productive Enterprise, while JNC Specialty Food Ventures, Inc. from the Negros Island Region was recognized as Most Agile Enterprise, and Lorna’s Processed Food Manufacturing from Region VI was awarded Most Innovative Enterprise. Golden Crown Petals and Herbs from Region III was named Most Sustainable Enterprise.

SETUP is a nationwide initiative that supports MSMEs in adopting technological innovations aimed at improving productivity, operational efficiency, product quality, and market competitiveness. The program provides enterprises with equipment, technical assistance, and guidance to streamline production, increase sales, comply with standards, and strengthen their position in local and global markets.

Over the years, SETUP has enabled numerous Filipino entrepreneurs to modernize their operations, integrate sustainable practices, and expand their reach. The program forms part of the DoST’s broader efforts to deliver science-based and inclusive development solutions under its four strategic pillars: human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection, and sustainability, which are principles reflected in its banner initiative, OneDOST4U: Solutions and Opportunities for All.

