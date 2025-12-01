The Quezon City Government recognized seven outstanding startups with P1-million equity-free grants each during the Startup QC Cohort 4 Demo Day.

In collaboration with startup accelerator Launchgarage, the event gathered founders, investors, and policy makers in celebration of the city’s growing reputation as the country’s innovation and startup capital.

Out of nine finalists, seven startups were chosen for their innovative, scalable, and socially attuned solutions. They represent key industries that mirror the evolving needs of Filipino communities — from clean energy and human resource development to recreation, health innovation, and digital transformation.

The grantees are: Briyo, a builder of modular, bamboo-based wind and hydro turbines for off-grid communities; Hireable, an AI-powered freelance hiring and KPI matching platform; Kazam On-Demand Services, a flexible online marketplace for part-time household help; Laro, a sports and recreation booking and community app; Agap.ai, an AI-powered developmental screening tool for parents; Soolok, a property technology solution designed to streamline foreclosure data and home acquisition within 45 days; and Xamun.AI, an AI platform that converts business requirements into applications in weeks.

This year’s Cohort 4 grantees show how startups in Quezon City are responding to real challenges faced by Filipinos.

Hireable and Kazam On-Demand Services reflect changes in work today, from hybrid jobs to the gig economy, providing flexible income opportunities and fair access to employment for freelancers and informal workers.

Agap.ai, meanwhile, supports parents in monitoring their children’s developmental milestones, promoting early intervention even outside formal healthcare settings. While it is not a diagnostic tool, it aligns with Quezon City’s goal of inclusive support for all children, including those with disabilities.

Together, these startups show that innovation in Quezon City is practical, socially aware, and designed to improve lives while contributing to broader conversations on sustainability and technology.

The Startup QC Program empowers early-stage startups through funding, mentorship, and access to a vibrant innovation network — driving inclusive economic growth, sustainability, and digital transformation across the city.

Beyond financial support, the Startup QC Program provides capacity-building, mentorship, and access to investors and potential clients.

Furthermore, to further strengthen its innovation ecosystem, the city is also finalizing the Business Investment and Trade Incentives for Startups (BITIS) Ordinance, which will provide fiscal incentives and a supportive environment for entrepreneurs to scale and succeed. The Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (LEDIPO) will spearhead its official launch under the Invest with QC campaign.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.