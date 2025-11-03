The Byte Forward Hackathon 2025 concluded with a showcase of innovation and collaboration as young Filipino students competed in the Grand Finals held during the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) at the SMX Convention Center.

Organized by Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. and Rev21 Labs, under the auspices of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the nationwide hackathon brought together Filipino tech talent from across the country to develop digital solutions that address real-world business challenges. From 200 participants across five regional rounds, 15 finalists advanced to the national stage to showcase how Filipino creativity and technology can shape a smarter, more connected future.

“In launching the Hackathon, we wanted to partner with the largest economic force in the country — our SMEs. They drive so much of our economy and we believe that once we connect these businesses to strong digital infrastructure, they’ll have the power to ideate, build, and innovate. Over the last six months, through our partnership with PCCI, we’ve seen this play out. We took real business challenges from SMEs across the country and gave them to students — and the ideas that came back were nothing short of inspiring,” Rev 21 CEO Ron Puno said.

After intensive rounds of pitching and live demos, Team TECHMEHOW2DOUGIE from De La Salle University Manila emerged as the Grand Winner for their project ‘Caya,’ an AI-powered inventory assistant that helps small business owners make smarter restocking decisions. When an item runs out of stock, Caya automatically evaluates its profitability, negotiates with suppliers and initiates restocking, or recommends reducing or discontinuing purchases, turning complex business data into clear, actionable insights for entrepreneurs.

Second place went to Team K-MAS from the University of the Philippines — Mindanao, while Team CABUYAO from the University of Cabuyao placed third. Each team presented forward-thinking projects that demonstrated the vast potential of Filipino tech talent to create real impact through technology.

Beyond the competition, the hackathon featured workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities designed to sharpen participants’ skills and connect them with industry professionals. It also served as a platform for collaboration between students, tech experts, and business leaders to turn innovative ideas into impactful solutions.

“The Byte Forward Hackathon reflects our belief that Filipino innovators have the creativity and drive to transform communities through technology. By supporting programs like this, we’re helping bridge digital gaps and empowering the next generation to lead in the country’s digital transformation,” said Converge CEO and 51st PBC&E Chairman Dennis Anthony Uy.

The event was supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the PCCI, further solidifying the collaborative ecosystem driving digital innovation in the Philippines.

“Empowering young developers to build real solutions not only strengthens local businesses but also supports our shared goal of inclusive, technology-driven growth. This kind of collaboration is what truly moves the nation forward,” added Consul Enunina V. Mangio, PCCI president.

The Byte Forward Hackathon is part of Converge SME Solutions’ initiatives to strengthen the country’s tech ecosystem by providing platforms that inspire innovation, encourage collaboration, and develop digital solutions aligned with the government’s digitalization goals.

