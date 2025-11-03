The ASEAN Foundation and SAP concluded the ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEAN DSE) 2025 Regional Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, gathering 22 students from secondary and tertiary institutions across the 10 ASEAN member states to present data-driven solutions to regional socioeconomic challenges.

Now in its ninth year, the program encourages youth to apply data analytics to real-world issues using SAP Analytics Cloud, with this year’s projects aligned with six key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

Team DataMinions from Lao PDR was officially named the Regional Winner of ASEAN DSE 2025 for presenting ‘Namjai Smart Water Tank,’ a device that filters and detects harmful substances in water while alerting households, NGOs, and authorities to maintain water quality. The innovation targets clean water challenges in Lao PDR, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Team Mamamamoodeng from Thailand and Team MyKXLab from Malaysia placed first and second runner-up, respectively.

Representing the Philippines, Team Sharksfin, composed of Lizzie Annika Montemayor and Val Allen Eltagonde, presented ‘HydroLink,’ a two-pronged system addressing the water crisis in Southeast Asia. The project combines a field-deployed groundwater monitoring device with a mobile application and centralized dashboards to promote better water management.

According to a 2022 ASEAN Foundation-Google study, 72.2% of underserved youth in the region have low or no advanced digital skills. The ASEAN DSE program seeks to bridge this gap by equipping young people with data literacy and analytical capabilities essential to the future job market.

Supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, the regional finals formed part of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 events. The Ministry facilitated the participation of high-level delegates from all 10 member states and emphasized the importance of fostering digital readiness among ASEAN youth for sustainable development.

“The ASEAN DSE program is a prime example of how regional collaboration can drive innovation and build critical future skills amongst our youth. Over the past nine years, the program has played a significant role in advancing digital literacy in Malaysia, impacting students and educators,” said Ybhg. Dr. Mohd. Azam Ahmad, director-general, Ministry of Education Malaysia.

Dr. Piti Srisangnam, executive director of the ASEAN Foundation, emphasized the program’s pivotal role, “The ASEAN DSE program is a key initiative to nurture young talents across our region. By providing them with digital tools and data skills they need, we empower them to think critically and innovate solutions to real-world problems, helping both their personal growth and the development of ASEAN as a whole.”

Since its launch in 2017, the ASEAN DSE program has empowered more than 111,000 young people aged 15 to 30, including those from underserved communities, and engaged over 3,300 educators across the region, with women making up 55% of the beneficiaries.

