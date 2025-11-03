The country’s largest startup gathering, Philippine Startup Week (PHSW) 2025, will take place from Nov. 10 to 14, highlighting efforts to scale Filipino innovation and support startups aiming to expand beyond local markets.

The country’s premier startup gathering, themed “Scaling Filipino Innovation: Start Local, Go Global,” will feature insights on the world-class nature of local startups and how they can seize opportunities to broaden their impact globally.

Now in its sixth year, PHSW is jointly organized by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The three agencies also lead the Innovation Startup Act (ISA) Steering Committee, which coordinates national initiatives to strengthen the country’s startup ecosystem.

This year’s edition, organized with the National Development Company (NDC) and the Strategic and Collaborative Alliance for Leveraging Ecosystems of Startups-National Capital Region (SCALE NCR), will be held at the newly opened Philippine Innovation Hub in Marikina. The five-storey venue will host conferences, startup expos, community events, and partner showcases throughout the week.

PHSW 2025 will revolve around five main tracks: Discover, which focuses on exploring technopreneurship and startup creation; Collaborate, which emphasizes partnerships among stakeholders; Develop, which provides mentorship and support for scaling; Showcase, which spotlights tech startups through pitching events; and Invest, which promotes funding for high-impact ventures.

Attendees can also hear from the ISA on upcoming initiatives to strengthen the country’s startup ecosystem, and network with prominent startup enablers, champions, venture capital (VC) firms, and top startups of the country.

Philippine Startup Week 2025 is the country’s largest startup conference, dedicated to showcasing Filipino innovators who create solutions for local and global challenges. It’s the space for collaboration, connection, and inspiration.

Founders, investors, advocates, and anyone interested in exploring the Philippine startup community are invited to come.

Visit www.phstartupweek.com for more information about the event from participant registration to exhibitor, partner, and community event opportunities.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.