Samsung Philippines has opened the call for entries for Solve for Tomorrow 2025, a nationwide innovation competition that encourages students to apply science and technology in addressing real-world community issues. The deadline for submissions is on Oct. 26.

Now in its 15th year globally, Solve for Tomorrow has engaged more than 2.8 million students across 68 countries and generated over 400,000 project ideas since its launch. The program aims to promote STEM-driven problem-solving and nurture the next generation of innovators.

The competition is open to students from Grades 8 to 10 enrolled in government-managed science high schools across the country. Participants are encouraged to form teams of up to four members, guided by one teacher adviser. Together, they must identify pressing issues within their communities and propose science and tech-driven solutions that address them.

Whether it’s championing environmental sustainability, driving social change through sports and technology, or tackling local challenges with the help of artificial intelligence, the goal is to create an innovation that makes an impact, not only on the country, but on the world.

The grand champion will receive P500,000 worth of Samsung devices for their school, along with P250,000 worth of gadgets for the team and adviser. They will also take home P100,000 in cash, with an additional P30,000 for the teacher adviser.

The second-place winners will receive P300,000 worth of Samsung devices for their school, P250,000 worth of gadgets for the team, P70,000 in cash for the members, and P25,000 for their adviser. Third-place winners will bring home P200,000 worth of Samsung devices for their school, P250,000 worth of gadgets for the team, P50,000 in cash for the members, and P15,000 for their adviser.

Each finalist team will be awarded P15,000 in cash, while their dedicated teacher advisers will receive P5,000 each.

Interested participants can learn more about the program by visiting www.samsung.com/ph/solve-for-tomorrow or following Samsung Philippines on social media via Facebook (facebook.com/SamsungPH), X (x.com/SamsungPH), and Instagram (instagram.com/samsungph).

