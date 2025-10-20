Federal Express Corp., one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, together with Junior Achievement (JA), announced the winners of the 2025 FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge Asia-Pacific finals in Singapore. Among the top six standout students were representatives from Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and Thailand.

This year’s competition attracted over 4,700 students from nine markets including Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

A total of 54 students gathered in Singapore for the Asia-Pacific finals and were tasked to create a market entry strategy for an eco-friendly product that upcycles discarded textiles into sustainable consumer goods, with France being the target market. With growing discourse among consumers on how products affect the environment, and the role corporations can play in shaping a sustainable future, the challenge was particularly relevant. Students were paired into teams of two from different markets, to foster cross-cultural understanding. The student teams then pitched their idea to a panel of judges made up of Singapore’s leading entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“For nearly two decades, FedEx has proudly championed this program, empowering young entrepreneurs to think beyond borders and create solutions that address real-world challenges. In today’s interconnected economy, innovation goes hand in hand with building smarter, more resilient supply chains, and the next generation of business leaders will be at the forefront of this transformation. By fostering their creativity, determination, and global mindset, we’re investing in the future of commerce, one that is more connected, sustainable, and equipped to navigate the complexities of global trade,” said Kawal Preet, president, Asia Pacific, FedEx.

The first-place winners were Team Spicy Noodles, consisting of Jamie Smith from the Republic of Korea and Kathy Nguyen from Vietnam. They impressed the judges with their innovative concept of an eco-friendly upcycling brand that transforms discarded textiles into custom embroidered artwork.

The two runner-up teams were Team Innovement, composed of Janelle Anika S. Tan from the Philippines and Royden So from Hong Kong SAR, who developed a smart wall panel made from discarded textile waste; and Team ReTex, consisting of Panasarn Traithavil from Thailand and Lan Anh Phan from Vietnam, who proposed a new line of residential solar panels.

“The achievements of these young leaders from across Asia-Pacific show that the future of global trade and innovation is in capable hands. This year, we are especially proud to see a Filipino student excel alongside her peers from the region, proving that our youth have the ingenuity and determination to compete on a global stage,” said Maribeth Espinosa, managing director, FedEx Philippines.

“Each year, we’re always excited to witness students from different cultures converge and work together, a good indication of the future we can build, where young leaders will not only succeed in their own endeavors but also strengthen connections between nations and drive inclusive growth across the region.

The APAC winners will have an exclusive opportunity to deepen their understanding of global commerce by visiting FedEx operations facilities in their local markets and connecting directly with team members. This hands-on experience will offer invaluable insights into the complexities of global logistics and supply chain management, equipping them with practical knowledge to complement their entrepreneurial journeys.

The FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge program is jointly organized by FedEx and JA Asia Pacific, a member of JA Worldwide. In the last 19 years, over 50,000 students across Asia-Pacific have been introduced to the world of business, economics and international trade through this program which incorporates classroom learning and practical teamwork exercises. In addition to supporting young entrepreneurs through JA ITC, FedEx has been organizing the Small Business Grant Contest (SBGC) to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Asia-Pacific.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.