Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna (Mapúa MCL) is stepping forward with a clear, strategic response to artificial intelligence (AI) as it continues to transform business, education, and economies worldwide.

Mapúa MCL E.T. Yuchengco College of Business’ (ETYCB) collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU) prepares students to lead in a tech-driven global economy by offering a dynamic curriculum that integrates digital mastery and strategic thinking necessary in an AI-powered world.

The surge of generative AI across campuses worldwide shows no sign of slowing down. The Digital Education Council’s 2024 Global Student Survey revealed that 86% of students now use AI in their studies, with 54% using it weekly. Many were reported to rely on tools like ChatGPT, Grammarly, and Microsoft Copilot to paraphrase texts (28%) or generate first drafts (24%).

“The digital economy shift has evolved, driven by the rapid advancements in AI, which is not just a technological trend, but a fundamental transformation of how businesses and education create, deliver, and capture value,” said Jameson Bagay, MBA, Prince2, ITILv3, ETYCB faculty.

“At Mapúa MCL ETYCB, we believe AI is transforming businesses and education by augmenting, not replacing human intelligence, empowering leaders to make smarter decisions, educators to personalize learning, and students to develop skills that match the demands of the digital economy.”

UNESCO’s AI competency frameworks for students and teachers serve as a global road map for integrating AI in education. The frameworks emphasize a human-centered mindset, ethical AI use, foundational AI literacy, AI pedagogy, and AI for professional development.

Aligning directly with these pillars, Mapúa MCL ETYCB business programs introduce students to real-world AI use cases, applications in data-driven decision-making, and the ethical issues surrounding algorithmic bias, privacy, and accountability. The college promotes AI as a partner in innovation, not a replacement for human insight.

Mapúa MCL ETYCB, through its collaboration with ASU, which was named the most innovative university in the United States, delivers a curriculum specifically designed to prepare students for the future’s AI-driven business landscape.

ETYCB’s approach to technological innovations reflects UNESCO’s call for institutions to take an “agile and iterative” approach to integrating new technologies responsibly, before they become embedded into education in unplanned ways, which ultimately bring uncertain implications.

A key part of its innovation is its support for faculty as the nature of teaching evolves. With the sustained integration of AI into its curriculum, the faculty is no longer just deliverers of knowledge, but facilitators of AI-supported education. As the global academe continues to innovate, it demands new competencies from educators, including the ability to efficiently guide students in evaluating AI-generated content, verifying sources, and overall proper use of AI.

Mapúa MCL ETYCB supports its faculty members in integrating AI tools into their teaching while preserving critical human elements like creativity, collaboration, and ethical reasoning. To make this possible, the college offers continuous faculty development and access to global best practices, ensuring that teaching grows alongside technology.

The pressure is mounting for higher education institutions to catch up with the pace of AI adoption. Unguided integration of AI risks enabling academic practices in fragmented or harmful ways that could significantly impact how students learn. UNESCO warns that unplanned AI integration could lead to unintended consequences, including privacy violations and over-reliance on AI.

By aligning with UNESCO’s global vision and integrating ethics into every layer of its AI-enriched curriculum, Mapúa MCL ETYCB produces graduates who are prepared to lead with integrity, insight, and adaptability.

“Technology is only as good as the humans who shape it,” said Mr. Bagay. “That’s why at Mapúa MCL, we emphasize leadership, ethics, and global citizenship alongside business and tech fluency.”

