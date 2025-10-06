Business services company KMC Solutions has called for nominations for the third KMC Startup Awards, which aims to honor visionary entrepreneurs and groundbreaking businesses that are shaping the future of the Philippines’ business and technology landscape.

The third KMC Startup Awards is co-presented by OneCFO in partnership with Uniquecorn Strategies, Ideaspace | QBO, MAINPH, Founders Launchpad, and Kaya Founders.

This year’s awards introduce the Culture and Community Excellence Award category, which will recognize startups that integrate social responsibility and sustainability into their business models while delivering measurable benefits to people, communities, and the environment. The addition reflects KMC Solutions’ commitment to fostering a startup ecosystem that values both business success and social impact.

Winners will be selected from eight business categories, including the coveted Startup of the Year, Tech Innovator of the Year, Growth Champion, Innovation in Marketing, and Customer Experience Excellence Award. The awards will also recognize outstanding leaders in the startup space with the Breakthrough Leader Award and FutureTech Leadership Award.

The awards will culminate in a gala event on Nov. 13, where the winners will be announced.

Since its inception in 2023, the KMC Startup Awards has recognized over 30 of the most impactful and influential startups in the country. Notable previous winners include GoTyme Bank, Packworks, UNO Digital Bank, Kindred, Sprout Solutions, Mober, and Mylo Speech Buddy.

“Every startup recognized here represents more than a company — it’s a signal of where our industries are heading. As the KMC Startup Awards enters its third year, we’re doubling down on a simple truth: when we invest in innovation and give founders the right platforms, we accelerate the Philippines into a future where we’re not just catching up, but leading,” KMC Solutions CEO Michael McCullough said.

The KMC Startup Awards offers a significant platform for emerging businesses to gain exposure, credibility, and access to valuable business development opportunities. Winning an award not only distinguishes businesses in a competitive market but also positions them as industry leaders, helping them attract top talent and potential investors.

KMC Solutions has been a steadfast supporter of the Philippine startup community. The launch of the KMC Startup Awards is a testament to its commitment to nurturing startups and fostering growth through innovative facilities and events, strengthening the startup ecosystem in the Philippines.

Nominations for the KMC Startup Awards 2025 are open until Oct. 13. Eligible startups must have been operational for at least one year and no more than 10 years. Companies from diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, and finance, are encouraged to apply across multiple categories if they meet the criteria.

For more information or to submit nominations, visit https://kmc.solutions/startup-awards-2025 or the KMC Solutions Facebook page.

