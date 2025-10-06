Quezon City further strengthened its role as a leader in local startup ecosystem development, as Mayor Joy Belmonte and the Startup QC Program Committee announced the nine innovative startups for this year’s Cohort 4.

Following a rigorous evaluation process held on Aug. 15, the committee carefully reviewed and deliberated applications submitted by early-stage startups from diverse sectors. Out of these, nine were identified as standout ventures worthy of endorsement to Mayor Joy Belmonte for further support and recognition under the program.

The nine startups represent a range of industries, including sustainability, information technology, health, and business management solutions. These finalists will join the growing roster of Startup QC awardees who are breaking barriers and building solutions that address real challenges in their communities, while creating pathways for sustainable economic growth.

Among this year’s finalists is Briyo Energy, which develops low-cost bamboo-based wind and hydro turbines designed to cut carbon emissions by 90% while delivering clean power to off-grid communities.

Carisle Media Corp., the team behind Hireable, offers a smarter freelance hiring platform that uses AI-driven matching, KPI tracking, and trial-hiring funnels to improve long-term outcomes for businesses and freelancers alike.

Household services also took the spotlight with Kazam, a one-stop app that connects homeowners with kasambahays, providing flexible, reliable, and on-demand household help.

Sports and recreation are represented by Laro (Synergize Sports Technology, Inc.), an all-in-one hub where players can discover, book, and join sports or tabletop games while also linking with venues and communities.

On the energy front, Nascent Technologies Corp. is introducing a drop-in sodium-ion battery specifically built for tropical conditions. The battery promises three times longer life, zero maintenance, and safer, greener performance.

In health tech, Agapai Technologies Corp. has created an AI-powered app to help parents detect developmental delays early and connect with care professionals in real time.

For businesses, Kahero Apps, Inc. provides a mobile-ready point-of-sale system with expense tracking and multi-branch management features, giving entrepreneurs smarter, real-time control of their operations.

Real estate innovation is driven by Soolok Properties, Inc., a platform that aggregates below-market homes, speeds up transactions, and offers ready-to-move-in options within 45 days.

Finally, Xamun Technologies, Inc. enables companies to build enterprise-grade software in weeks using an AI-powered, no-code system that still gives teams full control of the process.

Since its launch in 2023, the Startup QC Program has grown from a pioneering initiative into a strong advocacy for multi-sectoral innovation. To date, the program has received more than 200 applications, awarding equity-free grants of P16 million for 16 startups across various industries (P1 million/each), including sustainability, information technology, education, fintech, and creative enterprises.

Mayor Joy Belmonte emphasized the city’s commitment to supporting the startup ecosystem emphasizing the power of innovation to uplift lives and create equal opportunities for all.

The nine endorsed startups of Cohort 4 were formally introduced at the Startup QC Kick-Off Event last Sept. 19. From there, the teams will advance to the second phase of the program, where they will undergo intensive, tailor-fit mentoring and coaching with industry leaders and experts. This stage is designed to refine their enterprises, strengthen their business models, and further develop their products and services, preparing them to scale and create real impact in their respective sectors.

