The UK and ASEAN, through the ASEAN-UK SAGE Programme, announced the 2025 recipients of the ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM Scholarships last Aug. 21. Launched in 2024, this scholarship aims to address gender disparities in access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers across ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste, and empower the next generation of women in STEM.

“With the second cohort of scholarship recipients set to make their journey to the UK, this highlights the UK and ASEAN’s shared ongoing commitment to gender equality and female empowerment in STEM,” Secretary-General of ASEAN, H. E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn said.

“By supporting girls and marginalized communities in accessing education and improving foundational learning, we aim to bridge the gender gap and foster a more inclusive and innovative future. ASEAN is pleased with the positive outcomes from the ASEAN-UK SAGE Programme, which aims to enhance collaboration and mutual benefits between the regions.”

After a highly competitive selection process, which saw hundreds of students from across all 10 ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste apply, ASEAN-UK SAGE is delighted to announce 11 outstanding women from eight countries will be traveling to the UK later this year to begin their master’s studies at either the University of Manchester or the University of Warwick. These talented individuals share a passion and vision to make a difference in their respective countries through STEM, a field where women have traditionally been underrepresented.

This includes two scholarship recipients from the Philippines, Dannah Celine Gutierrez and Marie Eirene Fabon, who will be studying Renewable Energy and Clean Technology at the University of Manchester, and Humanitarian Engineering at the University of Warwick, respectively.

Each recipient will receive a fully funded opportunity to complete a master’s degree at the prestigious University of Warwick or the University of Manchester and will be traveling to the UK to take up their studies beginning September. It is hoped that the scholars will go on to have successful careers in STEM, and to become inspirational role models to other women, as advocates and leaders in their field.

The scholarships have been developed by the British Council and are funded by the UK Government through the ASEAN-UK SAGE Programme.

UK Development Director for Indonesia and ASEAN Amanda McLoughlin said, “As a dedicated ASEAN Dialogue Partner, the UK is proud to support these exceptional women in STEM through the ASEAN-UK SAGE scholarships. Investing in women’s education is not just about equality. It’s about unlocking economic potential and driving inclusive development across ASEAN. Through this program, we’re helping build the skills and leadership needed for a more prosperous and equitable region.”

Summer Xia, director Southeast Asia, British Council said, “We are thrilled to announce the second cohort of ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM scholars and can’t wait to see the impact they will make as they embark on their master’s studies in the UK. As a lead implementation partner of the ASEAN-UK SAGE Programme, the British Council is proud to support these exceptional women on their academic journeys. We look forward to seeing how they will advance STEM in their communities and across the region in the years to come.”

The ASEAN-UK SAGE Programme aims to foster the integration of the ASEAN Member States by bridging the educational gap through collaboration with key decision-makers and players to improve foundational learning for girls, address out-of-school girls and marginalized groups, and tackle gender barriers to digital skills and employment.

The ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM Scholarships program affirms ASEAN’s commitment for gender equality and women’s empowerment, and supports its objectives of creating opportunities for greater women’s participation in STEM fields. It also contributes to the ASEAN-UK Plan of Action 2022-2026 particularly in strengthening engagement between UK and ASEAN education institutions, staff, and students through scholarship initiatives.

