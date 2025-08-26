Echelon Philippines 2025 on Sept. 2-3 will spotlight the nation’s rising influence in driving digital innovation and economic growth across the region

The Philippine startup ecosystem is stepping onto the regional stage with unprecedented momentum. On Sept. 2-3, 2025, Echelon Philippines returns to the SMX Convention Center, Manila, bringing together founders, investors, corporates, and policy makers for two days of high-impact collaboration under the theme “Leading the Charge: Powering Asia’s Next Growth Frontier with the Philippine Startup Ecosystem.”

Echelon Philippines 2025, e27’s premier event, organized by Brainsparks builds on years of discovery and dialogue, now shifting its focus to execution. With capital markets evolving, corporate partnerships accelerating, and regional investors watching closely, the Philippines is no longer just an emerging player. It’s building the engines that will drive growth across Southeast Asia’s digital future.

Collaborate. Build. Scale.

Over two days, Echelon Philippines 2025 will bring together a diverse community of founders, investors, corporates, and policymakers for discussions, workshops, and networking that encourage practical collaboration.

The program will explore ways to scale start-ups, sharing strategies to reach new markets and strengthen competitiveness within the region. It will also look at how to unlock new capital, connecting innovators with investors interested in supporting Philippine and regional ventures.

In addition, the event will provide space to forge strategic partnerships, enabling start-ups, corporates, and government stakeholders to work together towards sustainable growth and shared progress.

A new chapter for the Philippine startup economy

“This year’s Echelon Philippines is about turning ideas into measurable outcomes,” said Artie Lopez, Startup Coach and Co-Founder of Brainsparks. “We’re bringing the right people into the room to make decisions, launch partnerships, and unlock the next chapter of growth for the Philippine ecosystem.”

According to a report by Foxmont Capital Ventures, the Philippines is fast becoming one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic innovation hubs. Evidence of this is a GDP growth of 5.6% in 2024, a booming digital economy, and record-breaking venture capital activity of US$1.11 billion last year. Poverty levels have fallen, the middle class now represents almost half the population, and platforms like GCash and TikTok Shop are reshaping how people transact and shop. Foreign investment is accelerating, particularly in high-potential sectors such as FinTech, Cleantech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and B2B SaaS.

As the region’s tech landscape matures, the Philippines stands out for its young, digitally savvy population, strong investor interest, and an increasingly active corporate innovation sector. Echelon Philippines 2025 is poised to harness this momentum — transforming potential into progress and opening new growth opportunities across the nation’s start-up ecosystem.

Join the conversations shaping the region’s future

Echelon Philippines 2025 takes place on Sept. 2-3, 2025 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, bringing together founders, investors, corporates, and policy makers to share insights, forge partnerships, and explore opportunities for growth.

Whether you are building a start-up, seeking investment, or connecting with industry leaders, this is your chance to help shape the future of the Philippine and Southeast Asian innovation landscape. Secure your spot — as a participant, exhibitor, or partner — and join the movement driving the next chapter of the nation’s tech ecosystem.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.