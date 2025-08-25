Aimed at promoting educational development and cultural exchange, Utah Valley University (UVU) established a strategic partnership with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), which was recently forged by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two schools at Vatel Restaurant Manila.

UVU, the largest public university in the American state of Utah, is known for its dual-mission model. This merges the rigorous academic programs of a top-grade university with the vocational training opportunities of a community college.

The university has been designated as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Chair on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Environmental Stewardship for Sustainable Futures.

The US-based institution was represented by Dr. Carl Canlas, an assistant professor of Information Systems and an advocate of ethical AI.

“We all want what’s best for our students. We want them to have meaningful careers and at the same time be at the top of the industry,” Mr. Canlas noted. “Right now, the buzzword is artificial intelligence and hopefully, we can provide the resources that can make our students successful.”

UVU Chief International Officer Dr. Baldomero Lago, who attended the event online, suggested ideas for the initiative involving the learners, faculty members, and experts in the field.

“We could consider some research collaborations,” Dr. Lago shared. “It could be a virtual exchange — synchronous or asynchronous, based on time — where the faculty could present. We could even have round-table discussions.”

On the other hand, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Chancellor Benhur Ong, Vice-Chancellor for Academics Angelo Marco Lacson, and School of Management and Information Technology (SMIT) Dean Joana Diñoso represented the local counterpart.

“This agreement stands as a testament to our mutual commitment to foster international understanding, enrich the educational environment of our institutions, and expand individual learning opportunities through meaningful academic and cultural exchange,” Mr. Ong stated. “This partnership aligns deeply with Benilde’s vision of future-proof and socially responsible education.”

