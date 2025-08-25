The Global Youth Summit (GYS) 2025 brought together more than 33,600 youth changemakers from schools, organizations, and communities nationwide — both on-ground and online — at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Aug. 3.

The event, organized by Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Philippines and SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, served as a dynamic platform for young student leaders, innovators, and advocates to collaborate, share ideas, and take action toward advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Manila summit featured inspiring keynote speeches and empowering sessions focused on youth empowerment, sustainability, innovation, and leadership. Among the distinguished speakers were Jessica Sy, Winwyn Marquez, Teacher Georcelle, Edward Barber, and Jessica Soho, who shared their insights and experiences on leadership, creativity, and social impact.

The program also highlighted outstanding performances from Matthew Ifield, NU Dance Company, Over October, and Hori7on, energizing the crowd and celebrating the passion and talent of Filipino youth.

“The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow — they are the force for change today. Through the Global Youth Summit, we aim to give them the tools, inspiration, and community to turn their vision into reality,” said Royston Cabunag, SM Supermalls’ assistant vice-president and SM Cares program director for Children and Youth.

Leonard Faustino, GPF Philippines executive director, added, “Collaboration across sectors is key to unlocking the potential of the next generation. The Global Youth Summit is proof of what can happen when we come together for a shared purpose.”

The Global Youth Summit at MOA Arena serves as the launchpad for 16 provincial legs across the country. Together with the main event in Manila, these 17 mall locations collectively represent the 17 UN SDGs.

The rollout continued on Aug. 8, with regional events held at SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Iloilo, SM City Bacolod, and SM City Puerto Princesa. On Aug. 22, the initiative unfolded at SM City Bataan, SM Center Pulilan, SM Center Dagupan, and SM City San Lazaro. The third wave will follow on Aug. 29, with activities at SM CDO Downtown, SM City Butuan, SM Lanang, and SM City General Santos. Finally, the series concludes on Sept. 5, with events at SM City Bacoor, SM City San Pablo, SM City Sto. Tomas, and SM Southmall.

Each leg will feature youth-led solution pitches and partner activations designed to seed community projects aligned with priority SDGs. These provincial events will continue the momentum, empowering more young Filipinos in their own communities to take action on local and global challenges.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.