Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget has announced the release of Web3 Young Learners’ Encyclopedia, marking a key milestone in its #Blockchain4Youth global education initiative.

The print edition will be distributed across schools, libraries, and community centers to promote blockchain literacy among young learners, while the digital version will be available through CoinGecko, an independent crypto data aggregator.

Structured as an A-to-Z guide, the encyclopedia introduces young readers to the world of blockchain through easy-to-understand terms. Each letter features clear definitions and playful illustrations that break down complex ideas into bite-sized, beginner-friendly explanations.

“To me, education remains the most effective entry point to the future of blockchain,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The encyclopedia is designed to bridge the knowledge gap by meeting young learners where they are with clear language and relevant examples, in a format that makes blockchain approachable.”

The development of the encyclopedia was undertaken in collaboration with Cryptita Plays, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to empowering youth through blockchain education and outreach programs. Drawing from its experience working directly with students and educators in underserved communities, Cryptita Plays provided valuable on-the-ground insights that helped shape the content and approach of the encyclopedia. This partnership reinforces the shared goal of both organizations — to make blockchain education more approachable, inclusive, and impactful for young learners worldwide.

“Our aim has always been to make blockchain meaningful to the next generation — not as a distant concept, but as something they can see, touch, and understand,” said Arshelene Lingao, founder of Cryptita Plays. “This encyclopedia is a tool to help bring those ideas to life and beyond the classroom.”

The print rollout will commence in areas where internet access is limited or inconsistent, allowing for offline education in underserved regions. The printed edition complements the online version of the encyclopedia, which remains accessible to learners worldwide, encouraging learning and multilingual adaptation.

To extend its reach, the digital edition will also be hosted on CoinGecko, making the encyclopedia more accessible to young learners, educators, and blockchain newcomers globally. CoinGecko users can redeem the encyclopedia through the Candy Rewards program using Candies earned from daily check-ins.

The encyclopedia is part of Bitget’s broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, a global education effort aimed at equipping the next generation with foundational knowledge of blockchain and digital assets.

Designed to be both accessible and engaging, the initiative delivers learning resources through physical publications like the encyclopedia, as well as digital content and in-person programming. By introducing key Web3 concepts in formats that are age-appropriate and widely accessible, Blockchain4Youth aims to make blockchain literacy a practical reality for students worldwide, particularly in regions where access to emerging technology education is limited.

