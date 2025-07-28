Globe Telecom has entered into a year-long partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to support arts programming and expand access to creative education, particularly among students and young aspiring artists.

Under the agreement, Globe will serve as co-presenter of several CCP initiatives, including Cinemalaya 2025, Virgin Labfest XX: Hinog, and the CCP Arts Education Program, which launched in schools nationwide this June.

The partnership includes support for CCP’s outreach and training efforts, as well as the integration of Globe’s Community Builders Program. Participating students will have access to connectivity, mentorship, and internship opportunities, along with limited grants and volunteer placements. The collaboration aims to foster creative and digital skills development in line with CCP’s goal of cultivating the next generation of Filipino artists.

“Together with CCP, Globe continues to champion creativity and innovation among the Filipino youth. We’re proud to enable future filmmakers, playwrights, and digital creatives through grassroots programs that give them both the inspiration and the infrastructure to succeed,” said Rochelle Vandenberghe, Globe’s chief marketing officer.

The CCP Arts Education Program consists of workshops on multidisciplinary art forms and techniques for educators and students in select schools.

Meanwhile, the Virgin Labfest (VLF) celebrates its 20th year with a fresh batch of untried, untested, and unstaged plays from young Filipino playwrights. It features educational components like the VLF LabTuro consisting of Theater Talks and a Playwrights’ Fair. Some of its much anticipated components are the VLF Writing Fellowship Program, with eight fellows under the age of 30, and a Dramaturgy Fellowship, where young artists undergo training in playwrighting and theater production.

Furthermore, Cinemalaya 2025, the country’s premier independent film festival, will spotlight full-length and short films of established names in the industry and emerging student filmmakers this October.

“We are grateful to partner with Globe as we continue to deliver our mandate of promoting and safeguarding our country’s arts and culture. This partnership empowers CCP to bring the arts closer to young people — our future artists and creators — in ways that are both accessible and impactful. Together, we aim to create more platforms for artistic expression that speak to the heart of our identity,” said CCP President Kaye C. Tinga.

The partnership underscores Globe’s long-term strategy to enrich learning experiences through technology and foster a thriving creative community among the Filipino youth.

