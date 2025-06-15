Six Filipino high school students have been selected to represent the Philippines at the 2025 FedEx/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (ITC) Asia-Pacific finals, set to take place this August in Singapore.

The students earned their spot after advancing through the national leg of the competition, which tasks participants with developing innovative business ideas and global trade strategies. Organized in partnership between Federal Express Corp. (FedEx) and JA Philippines, the program aims to spark entrepreneurial thinking and cultivate global business acumen among secondary school students, by offering real-world insights into international trade through hands-on workshops, and team-based challenges.

This year’s competition challenged students to develop a Market Entry Strategy Plan (MESP) for a sustainable fashion solution aimed at minimizing product return waste for China. Their ideas showcased critical thinking, creativity and a deep understanding of sustainable business solutions relevant to today’s global landscape.

The six Filipino students chosen to represent the Philippines hail from three different schools. Representing the University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi, Team Discarte is composed of students Jarelle A. Macabe and Felize Chloe B. Gimenez. Their product, Beanstock, is a sustainable, plant-based textile made from rice bean fibers grown in Yunnan, China. The fabric is moisture-wicking, biodegradable, and well-suited for eco-friendly fashion. By utilizing a crop that grows in poor soil conditions and requires minimal chemical input, the team hopes to reduce environmental impact while supporting local farmers in China.

From the University of San Jose–Recoletos, Team Haraya features students Huela Marie Genova and Leana Francine E. Cutanda. Their entry, LOOK , is a mobile app that promotes circular fashion by allowing users to buy, sell, and rent secondhand clothes. The app also offers personalized styling recommendations, encouraging users to express individuality while minimizing textile waste.

Team Idiyanale, made up of Michel Shana Sy and Janelle Anika Tan from the Philippine Cultural College, created (Xiǎo Yī Tóng) — a Web-based platform tailored to Gen Z and millennial consumers in China. The service enables users to swap used clothes, access local tailoring and upcycling services, and support environmental initiatives. Integrated with digital payment systems like Alipay and WeChat Pay, and offering eco-friendly delivery via Cainiao, the platform also donates part of its revenue to reforestation efforts through Shanghai Roots & Shoots.

They will join fellow finalists from across the region, including Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, for a dynamic exchange of ideas and entrepreneurial vision. The event will serve as a platform for cross-cultural collaboration, teamwork, and the development of future-ready business leaders.

This format promotes cultural collaboration, encourages different perspectives, and allows students to apply essential business skills in a real-world international setting. Finalists will also have the chance to connect with FedEx leaders and industry experts, further enhancing their global learning experience.

“The FedEx/JA ITC is an exceptional platform for young Filipinos to cultivate their entrepreneurial mindset, sharpen their practical business skills, and broaden their understanding of global markets,” said Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines. “Year after year, we witness innovative ideas with the potential to transform into impactful, real-world solutions. We are immensely proud to uphold our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders, who will shape the future of our country.”

Since 2009, the FedEx/JA ITC program has reached over 10,670 Filipino students, nurturing a generation of forward-thinking youth with the drive to innovate and lead. Over the years, Filipino participants have made their mark on the regional stage — including three students being part of the winning teams in 2021 and 2024, and a standout first-place win at the 2021 regional finals. These achievements reflect the strong, ongoing collaboration between FedEx and JA Philippines in fostering innovation and preparing tomorrow’s leaders.

