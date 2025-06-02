Kalibrr released its inaugural Top 50 Employers list for the Philippines, highlighting companies that young Filipino professionals consider to be the most empowering places to work.

The ranking, derived from millions of users on the Kalibrr platform, aims to spotlight employers that reflect evolving expectations around career growth, flexibility, and purpose-driven work.

The list includes firms from a wide range of sectors — technology, banking, education, logistics, and government — underscoring a shift in what matters most to jobseekers today.

The Top 50 were selected through a meticulous process, blending feedback from millions of jobseekers, insights from HR leaders, and trusted third-party data. Companies were evaluated on work culture, employee engagement, employer brand strength, and long-term career impact, ensuring only the most impactful earned a spot.

“Great employers don’t just hire, they transform lives,” said Paul Rivera, Kalibrr’s Co-founder and CEO. “Our Top 50 are leading the charge, creating workplaces that uplift and empower. This is about celebrating those who get it right and inspiring others to follow.”

Information technology, technology and software industries dominated the list, which included companies like Accenture, Likha-iT, Inc., SafetyCulture Philippines, Inc., SlideGenius APAC, Inc., Sprout Solutions, ThinkBit, Ylopo LLC, 2x (Straightarrow Corp.), Eskwelabs (EdTech), Bukas, and Maya Philippines, Inc.

Other companies on the list included COL Financial Philippines, Metrobank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., UnionBank, PwC AC Manila, Netflix, Ogilvy, Gigil, Financial Times, Kadence International, and Get Hooked. Fast-moving consumer goods and retail companies on the list were Ginebra San Miguel, Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Monde Nissin, L’Oréal, 3M, Adidas, IKEA, Levi’s, Love, Bonito, and Remedy.

Kalibrr Marketing Supervisor Zarah P. Lim said that each company was rated based on five key factors: how happy employees are, whether they feel valued, if there are opportunities for learning and growth, how proud they are of their company and team, and whether they would recommend the company to others.

The Kalibrr Top 50 list was curated to reflect a changing definition of success in the workplace. Rather than rely solely on traditional metrics like market capitalization or number of hires, Kalibrr prioritized these indicators to weigh qualities like career growth potential, flexibility, community engagement, and organizational culture.

“We created the Kalibrr Top 50 not to compete with existing rankings but to offer something different. Something grounded in truth, powered by the voices of real jobseekers and HR professionals, and shaped by our experience across Southeast Asia. We know what it truly means to be a great employer in today’s world, and we believe it is time to apply that standard in the Philippines,” Ms. Lim said.

“Too often, media focuses on politics, celebrities, or entertainment. But who is talking about the companies that are changing lives by providing dignity, growth, and real opportunity? That is the gap we want to fill.”

Kalibrr says it intends to make the Top 50 a benchmark for companies in the Philippines, both for the use of jobseekers and employers looking to improve their workplace strategies.

“And for companies who are not on the list yet, we hope this inspires them. This is not about leaving anyone out. We created this to raise the standard, and we hope it sparks that moment of reflection,” Ms. Lim said.

“Maybe it is time to revisit how people are treated, how culture is shaped, and what kind of workplace you want to build. Because at the end of the day, if we want to uplift Filipinos, we cannot wait for anyone else to do it. We have to help each other. That is what this is about.”

A complete list of the Top 50 Employers can be found on https://top50.kalibrr.com/.

