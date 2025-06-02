De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) reinforced its commitment to community engagement with over 50 partners, to include nongovernment sectors, people’s organizations, public schools, and barangays.

The initiative was formalized through a ceremonial signing at the Benilde Design + Arts Theater. With this reaffirmation, Benilde, through its Center for Social Action (CSA), moves forward with its advocacy to further connect with the members of society through engaged learning, research, and service.

This is likewise in line with the mission of the college to trigger a compassionate spirit within the citizenry — from students and educators, to associates — to address contemporary social problems and create a milieu of socially responsible individuals.

The renewed strategic collaborations motivate Benilde and its partners to further work together on volunteer initiatives and capacity-building activities, which are mutually empowering and beneficial for the involved parties for the next three years.

The partnerships allow the college to continue providing support to those afflicted by natural or man-made disasters through the Benildean Operation Sagip (BOS), as well as extend financial assistance in the form of full tuition and fees subsidies for the marginalized youth through the Benildean Hope Grant (BHG).

Benilde and its partners have previously cooperated in the implementation of diverse programs, to include Paghilom sa Pagkain, a friendly cook-off which challenged constituents to prepare nutritious meals within a budget; Benilde Summer Arts Festival, which encouraged the indigent youth to explore their creative passion and talent in a series of free art workshops; and Belen Festival, which engaged participating barangays to create original and sustainable nativity scenes, among many others.

The event saw a renewal of existing cooperations with Akap sa Bata ng mga Guro-Kalinga Philippines, Inc.; Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation, Inc.; Child Hope Philippines Foundation; Children’s Rehabilitation Center, Inc.; Educational Research and Development Assistance Foundation, Inc. (ERDA); Enhancing, Nurturing, Disciplining, Empowering, Restoring Daycare, Inc. (IT-Tender); Food for the Hungry Philippines; Friendship Home Fr. Luis Amigo Foundation, Inc.; and Gems Heart Outreach Dev’t., Inc.

Likewise included were Grace Family Helper Project, Inc.; HOPE Worldwide Philippines, Inc.; Ignacio Villamor Senior High School; Kaibigan Ermita Outreach Foundation, Inc.; Kawa Pilipinas, Inc.; Koinonia Community Church; Minstrels Rhythm of Hope, Inc.; Onesimo Bulilit Foundation, Inc.; Open Heart Foundation Worldwide, Inc.; Our Lady of Sorrows Outreach Foundation, Inc.; P. Villaneuva Elementary School; and Rafael Palma Elementary School Manila.

Completing the roster were Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns; Self-Reliance and Development Konkokyo Center, Inc.; Sun for All Children (SFAC), Inc.; Task Force Detainees of the Philippines; Teresa Charities for the Elderly Program, Inc.; Tondo Blessed Hope Bible Baptist Church; Unang Hakbang Foundation, Inc.; and Unbound Manila Foundation, Inc.

The kapitbahayan partners were comprised of several Barangays from the Cities of Pasay and Manila.

Benilde CSA’s pool of partners also welcomed the Philippine Alliance for Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) and Rafael Palma Elementary School Pasay as new partners.

