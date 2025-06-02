Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched its Starlink Program, bringing high-speed satellite internet to remote islands in the Philippines in a move to tackle digital inequality.

The initiative, which kicked off in Siargao’s Espoir School of Life and Barangay Pitogo, addresses chronic connectivity gaps that have long hindered education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. By deploying Starlink’s cutting-edge technology, Bitget aims to empower these communities with reliable internet access, laying the groundwork for future blockchain education and financial inclusion.

For years, Siargao’s residents have relied on fragile microwave radio connections, leaving them vulnerable to frequent outages, slow speeds, and exclusion from the digital economy. Schools like Espoir, which serves underprivileged children, struggle with offline-only learning, while villages like Barangay Pitogo face isolation due to unreliable communication networks.

“Without stable internet, entire communities are locked out of modern education, remote work, and even basic services like telemedicine,” Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget, said. “This isn’t just about connectivity, it’s about equity. Internet access shouldn’t be a privilege, it’s the foundation for everything from education to decentralized finance. We’re building doors to the digital world one island at a time.”

The program’s first phase includes a Starlink hardware installations at Espoir School and Barangay Pitogo’s public school. This will provide six months of high-speed satellite internet, enabling access to online curricula, teacher training, and e-governance tools. With this, Bitget plans to provide long-term support through $10-million Blockchain 4 Youth and $10-million Blockchain 4 Her initiatives, which will introduce blockchain literacy and digital finance skills to students and women-led cooperatives. The total investment of P155,400 covers hardware, subscriptions, and logistics, a modest cost for transformative impact.

Bitget’s initiative shows a growing recognition in the crypto industry: Adoption starts with access. By addressing infrastructure barriers first, the exchange is creating a replicable model for other underserved regions. Future phases could expand to neighboring islands, leveraging partnerships with local nongovernmental organizations and government units.

The Starlink kits went live in May, with Bitget documenting the rollout through impact reports and community stories.

