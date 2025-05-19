Xinyx Design, one of Southeast Asia’s largest companies in microchip development, has launched what it calls the Philippines’ “first flexible learning platform,” focused entirely on integrated circuit (IC) design, a field at the core of modern electronics.

The platform, LABS by Xinyx, was officially unveiled on May 9 at Colegio de Muntinlupa (CDM). Designed for engineering students and professionals, the program aims to build local talent in IC design and microelectronics — critical components found in everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles.

The launch was attended by Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, CDM President Dr. Teresita Fortuna, DTI-BoI Director Corieh Dichosa, TESDA Deputy Director-General Nelly Dillera, and representatives from the Private Sector Advisory Council, Asian Development Bank, and several academic institutions offering or planning to offer IC design programs.

LABS by Xinyx supplements the traditional BS Electronics Engineering curriculum and offers a new pathway for senior high school students, university students, STEM graduates, educators, and industry professionals to gain hands-on training, expert mentorship, and globally-aligned coursework in IC Design. Courses are delivered through flexible formats such as online, in-person, or hybrid to allow learners from various backgrounds to build real-world engineering skills tailored to current industry demands.

“LABS by Xinyx is the Philippines’ first premium, flexible platform focused on IC Design and Microelectronics. It’s designed to close the skills gap that limits the growth of our semiconductor industry,” Charade Avondo, president of Xinyx Design, said.

The platform aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s 2024 directive prioritizing the development of the semiconductor and electronics sector. Despite growing global demand, a shortage of IC Design talent persists locally, partly due to outdated curricula and limited access to specialized training in higher education.

Ms. Avondo noted that this will build on the reputation of Filipino workers abroad. Multinationals in Europe and the US, she pointed out, already hold Filipino workers, including engineers, in esteem for their creativity, resilience, and innovation. “Filipino engineers are already trusted leaders in R&D teams abroad. It’s time we bring that level of innovation home,” she said.

IC Design is a vital yet often overlooked component of the global semiconductor value chain, creating and enabling innovations in AI, aerospace, healthcare, renewable energy, automotive tech, defense, and more. LABS by Xinyx sets to position the Philippines as a competitive player not just in electronics manufacturing but in design-led innovation by nurturing Filipino talent and steering young engineers towards this lucrative field.

