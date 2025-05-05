Sprout Solutions marked its 10th anniversary on April 8 by hosting SaaScon PH 2025, the Philippines’ premier software-as-a-service (SaaS) conference, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

The event gathered over 1,000 founders, executives, technologists, and investors to explore the theme: “SaaS 2.0: Surviving and Thriving in the Age of AI.” As AI becomes a core driver of business growth and efficiency, SaaScon PH aimed to equip attendees with practical insights on adapting to this shift.

The conference delivered a full day of informative presentations, direction-setting panels, and deep-dive breakout tracks focused on the growing imperative for AI-powered transformation in business.

“The AI revolution is unfolding at a pace we’ve never seen before,” Kislay Chandra, chief operating officer at Sprout Solutions, said. “SaaScon is where we unpack how to survive and thrive in the age of AI and why it’s now aptly described as the latest industrial revolution.”

The 2025 theme addressed a pivotal shift: AI is no longer an optional innovation — it’s a core driver of operational efficiency, competitive advantage, and scalable growth. With emerging technologies rapidly reshaping almost every business function, SaaScon PH ’25 aimed to equip attendees with practical insights to navigate these seismic changes and harness AI’s full potential in their industries.

This year’s event also served as a milestone celebration of Sprout’s 10-year journey from local startup to SaaS market leader, championing digital transformation in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

