QBO Innovation Hub has launched ‘Step Juan: Young Technopreneurs in Training,’ a new program aimed at introducing high school and university students to entrepreneurship and innovation.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the US Embassy in the Philippines and American Spaces Philippines, focuses on increasing access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and startup education among Filipino youth.

Step Juan is designed for students with limited exposure to startup ecosystems, offering beginner-friendly learning opportunities in technology, innovation, and business development. The program reflects ongoing efforts to broaden participation in the country’s growing innovation sector by supporting early-stage talent development.

The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) reported little interest in STEM in young Filipinos. Recognizing the need to address this gap, the Step Juan program aims to foster interest in STEM fields and equip students with essential skills for real-world applications.

It features a curriculum designed to inspire young innovators, which includes: Innovation and Technopreneurship Fundamentals using QBO’s BASIQS program, which provides interactive talks by QBO faculty for aspiring entrepreneurs; Technopreneurship Training for Teachers; and Collaborative Learning and Co-Facilitation. These activities aim to ignite curiosity and enhance critical thinking to future-proof young technopreneurs as well as onboard professors and educators to effectively champion STEM within their schools.

Currently, the program is partnering with the University of Makati (UMak) and Maximo Estrella Senior High School for Cycle 1 to provide insights and training to its educators about startup methodologies, problem-solving, and business innovation, preparing them to champion technopreneurship in the classroom. Plans for Cycle 2 and 3 will continue throughout the year with other cities in NCR.

QBO Innovation, a leader in fostering entrepreneurship, reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young talent through Step Juan. QBO Executive Director Alwyn Rosel emphasizes the importance of collaboration between schools and industries, highlighting the program as a vital bridge.

“Step Juan envisions a future where Filipino youth are empowered to pursue STEM and technopreneurship, with educators playing a crucial role in shaping innovative thinkers. The program inspires and equips youth with STEM skills, creates a network of educator mentors, and cultivates stakeholders in the innovation landscape,” Ms. Rosel said. “Long-term, we envision Step Juan encouraging students to pursue STEM careers and providing teachers with new tools and frameworks for innovation-driven education.”

The program aligns with the US Embassy’s mandate to develop STEM-aligned skills, promote skills development, and enhance English language learning, all contributing to sustainable economic growth in the Philippines.

“The US Embassy, through the 2024 American Spaces Small Grants Program, is committed to equipping young Filipinos with 21st-century skills essential for success in an evolving digital landscape. By supporting programs that advance STEM education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development, we aim to foster economic opportunity and sustainable impact,” Kevin Punzalan, specialist at the American Spaces Program, US Embassy in the Philippines, said.

“Our collaboration with QBO Innovation on the Step Juan: Young Technopreneurs in Training program reflects this commitment — providing public-school students and educators, who have little to no exposure to these opportunities, with hands-on learning experiences and the tools to continuously inspire and nurture future innovators,” he added.

