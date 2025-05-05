A new co-branded podcast studio launched by Spotify and The Pod Network is set to provide Filipino creators with professional-grade infrastructure previously reserved for major media houses, marking a significant step in the growing professionalization of the country’s podcasting scene.

Located in Mandaluyong City, the studio is designed to create a space for local creators to launch high-quality video and audio podcasts, in addition to its regular on-platform programming on Spotify.

The facility is equipped with three professional-grade recording studios, complete video podcast setups with multi-camera options, dedicated event and community activation areas, and integrated data and production workflows, strategically established to cater to the evolving needs of both seasoned and emerging podcasters and creators, while also offering advertisers a premium, brand-safe environment for immersive content experiences.

“This new studio isn’t just about space, but it’s also about scale,” Alan Fontanilla, CEO of The Pod Network, said. “We’re combining creative power, analytics, and distribution to give brands a high-impact way to connect with engaged audiences. With Spotify’s support, we’re creating an ecosystem where Filipino podcasters can thrive, and where advertisers can measure real return on investment.”

The new partnership paves the way for more creators in the podcast scene to reach highly engaged Filipino listeners. With over 17 million Filipinos tuning in weekly, podcasting in the Philippines has grown in popularity and shows further growth and evolution.

According to the ‘Beyond the Headphones’ study, in collaboration with socio-cultural research firm The Fourth Wall, audiences are not only growing but also shifting toward more dynamic formats, including video podcasts. The study also stated that podcasts surpassed other media platforms, such as online streaming sites, online news portals and TV, as a preferred source of information for Filipinos.

“At Spotify, we’re committed to empowering Filipino creatives and helping them thrive,” Carl Zuzarte, head of studios at Spotify Southeast Asia, said. “Our partnership with The Pod Network creates a space where creators can push creative boundaries, grow their audiences, and shape culture in the Philippines and beyond. We want creators to see Spotify as a partner in building lasting, meaningful connections with their audiences.”

With the studio launch, The Pod Network continues to lead the country’s podcasting movement, balancing entertainment, insight and community-building while reaffirming its mission to empower Filipino podcasters by providing access to world-class production capabilities and the tools to turn creative passion into sustainable content brands.

The Pod Network also announced that it is open for creator bookings, brand campaigns and collaborative projects, and invites brands, agencies and creators to shape the next wave of Filipino digital storytelling together.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.