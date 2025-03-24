DAVAO CITY — ITSTEP Academy Philippines held an Open House on March 15, at its Davao campus, drawing students, parents, career shifters, and tech enthusiasts interested in the school’s expanding lineup of digital education programs.

The event, held at the Pharma Nutria Building in Bajada, offered attendees an overview of the Academy’s hands-on, industry-oriented courses in-game development, programming, design, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. Faculty and staff were on hand to walk participants through the school’s facilities and course offerings, while prospective enrollees were given the option of same-day admissions.

One of the event’s major highlights was the presentation of the “Game Development Using Roblox Studio” course, which teaches students how to build immersive games using the popular development platform. The session drew interest from younger participants and aspiring developers eager to break into the gaming industry.

Also featured was the “Computer Graphics and Design” program, which focuses on digital illustration, multimedia production, and design fundamentals — key skills for those aiming to enter creative and visual communication fields. For those leaning into programming, the Academy spotlighted its Python Programming course, structured to cater to both beginners and those with coding experience. The program covers foundational knowledge applicable to software development, data science, AI, and automation.

In addition, the Open House introduced other career-oriented courses such as Networks and Cybersecurity, Front-End Development, Software Quality Assurance, and specialized offerings in Internet and Social Media Marketing. These programs reflect the growing demand for tech skills across various industries in the Philippines and beyond.

Parents and younger learners also explored the Junior Computer Academy, ITSTEP’s initiative to teach digital skills to children through courses in animation, basic programming, and AI for kids.

With the event serving as both an orientation and recruitment platform, the Academy highlighted its goal of making tech education more accessible and aligned with global industry needs, particularly in regional hubs like Davao.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.