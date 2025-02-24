Committed to the artistic development of Filipino artists, the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) announces that its ongoing 2025 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) competition will provide each of its grand awardees a total of P500,000 in prizes, which includes P150,000 scholarship at the Eskinita Art Residency Program. They will be mentored by Alfredo Esquillo, Jr., MADE’s 1993 First Prize winner for Oil on Canvas Category.

“It’s a great honor for me to be a partner of the Metrobank Foundation because I started my artistic journey here. We’re excited to be an extension of the MADE program. We hope that this link will be very successful in terms of helping the new MADE winners develop as an artist. It’s important for us at Eskinita that they continue creating art after joining MADE competition,” Mr. Esquillo said.

“MBFI is deeply honored to partner with a distinguished MADE awardee. This collaboration highlights the impact of our enduring commitment to supporting Filipino artists for over four decades now. It’s a testament to the vision we articulated in 1984 with our competition tagline, ‘Artists of Today. Masters of Tomorrow’,” said MBFI President Aniceto Sobrepeña.

The Eskinita Art Residency Program aims to give guidance to the art residents as they prepare for their first solo show. They provide artists with the opportunity to learn from guest mentors, who share their creative process and offer feedback during open studio sessions. Open studio sessions help the art residents practice articulating their ideas and connecting with an audience. They also go out of the community to find inspiration and gain wider perspectives for their work.

MADE is currently accepting entries for the following categories: (1) painting (oil/acrylic on canvas) for 18 to 35 years old; (2) sculpture for 18 to 50 years old; and (3) mixed media for 18 to 40 years old. Entrants may conveniently register for an account and upload photos of their artwork through the MADE Competition Portal. Complete mechanics and competition guidelines are also available via this platform.

Participation in the 2025 MADE competition is free. Entries will be accepted until March 31, 2025, 11:59 p.m. Late submissions will not be accommodated.

Through its annual competition, workshops, artistic development programs, partnerships, and community outreach programs, MADE has consistently provided a platform for Filipino artists to express creativity, nurture artistic development, connect with peers, and contribute to the nation’s rich cultural heritage for more than four decades now. To date, more than 200 artists have been recognized and empowered by the program.

