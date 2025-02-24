Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange platform and Web3 company, has secured a spot among the world’s most trusted crypto exchanges in the latest edition of Forbes’ digital asset platforms ranking. This marks Bitget’s first time on the prestigious list, debuting at eighth place among the top 25 most trusted crypto exchanges.

Forbes ranks the global cryptocurrency platforms based on factors such as regulation, transparency, and audit strength, among others. According to Forbes, Bitget stood as one of the most secure crypto exchanges in the world with transparent proof of reserves ensuring 100% of its assets and a $600-million Protection Fund safeguarding users.

Bitget’s rise to the top-tier ranking is backed by unprecedented growth in its user base and trading activity. A recent transparency report revealed that Bitget’s users surged by 400% in 2024, surpassing 100 million users by December. Spot trading volume also experienced exponential growth, jumping from $160 billion in Q1 to $600 billion in Q4.

In the Philippines, Bitget has emerged as a trusted exchange for crypto investors looking for a secure and transparent trading platform. With the country’s growing interest in digital assets, Bitget provides Filipino users with seamless access to crypto trading through localized services tailored to their needs. Its support for Philippine Peso transactions eliminates the hassle of currency conversions, making crypto investments more accessible than ever. With round-the-clock Tagalog customer support and extensive educational initiatives, Bitget is fast becoming the go-to platform for the country’s thriving crypto community.

In addition to its organic growth, strategic collaborations and platform upgrades helped Bitget solidify its position in the market. It joined the ranks of industry leaders such as Coinbase, Binance, and Robinhood.

“Our collaboration with Turkish national athletes and legendary football league LALIGA, as well as getting multiple licenses and onboarding new chiefs in the company all contributed to Bitget’s success of positioning itself as the second largest crypto exchange ecosystem,” Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget, said.

Bitget’s momentum is also reflected in its growing global market share. A report from CCData showed that its market share rose to 4.25%, surpassing its previous all-time high recorded in April 2024. Comparing the change in market share of the combined spot and derivatives market, Bitget was among the biggest beneficiaries of 2024 after its market share went up by 4.05% to 10.5%.

Previously, Bitget Token (BGB) was ranked as one of the top 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies by Forbes for H1 2024. Since then, BGB has surpassed all expectations with a surge of over 1,000% last year. By reducing BGB’s supply, enhancing utility, and expanding real-world applications, Bitget plans to strengthen more functionalities and products in the Bitget ecosystem driving sustainable growth and long-term value for holders.

As the platform continues to scale, Bitget is focusing in its expansion markets via localized marketing, partnerships, and educational initiatives. The exchange offers simplified onboarding, fiat gateways, and localized customer support to ease access. Bitget also invests in blockchain education, strategic sponsorships, and incentive programs to retain users in high-growth regions.

With the joining of Hon NG, chief legal officer at Bitget, the team is heavily invested in compliance. Recently, Bitget achieved UK approval, a BSP license in El Salvador, and even opened a new exchange in Vietnam to run it as per local requirements.

