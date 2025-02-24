SGV signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with De La Salle University (DLSU) on Jan. 28 to participate in the SGV Academy Program.

Aligned with SGV’s purpose of nurturing leaders and enabling businesses for a better Philippines, the SGV Academy Program’s primary objective is to collaborate with educational institutions and other organizations to facilitate the delivery of courses tailored to meet the rapidly evolving needs within various industrial sectors.

The program aims to align the education that students receive more closely with relevant industry demands, thereby enhancing the students’ career prospects. The Program’s focus currently revolves around four main areas — Accounting and business-related courses, Law, Engineering and Senior High School. SGV will serve as an industry consultant to help evaluate and validate the content, relevance and effectiveness of the accounting programs and provide lecturers supplementary lessons, training for teachers, and mentorship for students in the program, among other responsibilities.

Specific to the agreement between SGV Academy and DLSU, the SGV Academy Program’s accountancy component seeks to enhance accounting education and bolster the accounting profession through partnerships with universities across the country.

This initiative encompasses the enhancement of courses and syllabi, development of educators, part-time teaching roles for SGV professionals, guest lectures, hands-on workshops, and student internship opportunities.

Additionally, it will allow selected students to immerse themselves in the SGV Experience through the Cooperative Education program within DLSU’s Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (BSA) curriculum, aligning with SGV’s mission to nurture leaders and enable businesses for a better Philippines.

