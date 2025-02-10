A graduate from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) College of Science won best oral presentation during the conclusion of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Science Summer Institute (SSI) 2024 held from July 2 to 11, 2024 at the NUS campus in Singapore.

Greville Galindon III, a BS Biology major in Medical Biology, was one of three College of Science alumni who participated in the inaugural NUS SSI. He was joined by fellow Medical Biology alumni Marguerite E. Garcia and Angelica Joyce D. Quebec of Batch 2024. Mr. Galindon’s winning entry was a presentation on research he had conducted during his senior year.

The participation of UST students in the NUS SSI was made possible after the invitation of the SSI Executive Committee led by Prof. Sow Chorng Haur, Vice-Dean of the NUS Faculty of Science. The UST College of Science and the NUS Faculty of Science have an existing Memorandum of Agreement for academic and research collaborations.

The NUS SSI 2024 is an event organized by the NUS Faculty of Science, which brought together senior undergraduates from the Asia-Pacific region for an intensive experience in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) research and development. SSI participants were given the opportunity to attend thematic lectures and practical master-classes by renowned experts from NUS and interact with them during the various sessions.

