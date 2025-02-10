The International Baccalaureate (IB) is launching for the third year the Global Youth Action Fund, an award open to students ages 12 to 19 who have a project or idea designed to positively impact their community. The award will shine a light on the impressive work young people are doing around the globe and nurture future leaders and changemakers.

The Global Youth Action Fund is open to students or student groups enrolled in any secondary school. Applications will be accepted from Feb. 3 to 28. Details can be found on the IB website.

Students do not need to be enrolled at an IB World School but must be enrolled in a secondary school. The award aims to support student development and growth by fostering independent, autonomous learning who are addressing pressing global challenges.

Last year, 83 projects representing over 240 young individuals from 26 countries showcased their commitment to creating a better world by submitting projects that address issues ranging from sustainability and equity to social justice. The award recognizes and empowers students who are taking the lead in addressing pressing global challenges, within the IB community and beyond.

“We are excited to invite students from schools the world over to bring their innovative ideas and change-making projects to the Global Youth Action Fund. The IB understands the importance of supporting young people’s efforts to tackle the world’s evolving challenges. We hope the Global Youth Action Fund can help motivate and empower them to create the change we all want to see,” Olli-Pekka Heinonen, director-general of the IB, said.

Each project must align with one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will be evaluated based on specific selection criteria.

The first criterion is impact, which assesses whether the project demonstrates a clear and measurable positive effect on one of the SDGs. Preference will be given to initiatives that create the most significant impact, ensuring that selected projects contribute meaningfully to sustainable development.

The stage of the project is also a key factor in the selection process. Projects will be evaluated based on their level of development — whether they are still in the ideation phase, in progress, scaling, or fully established. Preference will be given to projects that are further along in their development and have the potential for scalability.

Collaboration is another important aspect of evaluation. Projects that actively involve or have the capacity to engage other students will be prioritized. The selection committee favors initiatives that encourage broader participation and inspire more young people to contribute to sustainable solutions.

Finally, school support will be taken into consideration. Each application must include a teacher recommendation form, and preference will be given to students whose teachers not only endorse their project but also express confidence in the students’ ability to execute their vision effectively.

Winners will receive up to $3,000 grant funding depending on project needs, to transform or develop further their powerful idea.

The Global Youth Action Fund is part of the IB’s commitment to elevate, empower and support youth voices and is a pathway to action for the Festival of Hope. Designed to unite the global community in challenging moments, the Festival of Hope creates space for millions of young people to share their voices and experiences and tackle complex challenges. Learn more about IB’s other pathways to action on the Festival of Hope website.

Applications for the IB’s Global Youth Action Fund are open from Feb. 3 to 28. For more information, please visit the IB website for details to apply.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.