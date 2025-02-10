The country’s top graphic designers and visual communicators are set to gather for Imprint 2025, the first-ever upskilling fair dedicated to advancing the Philippine graphic design industry.

Organized by the Filipino Graphic Designers (FDG) community, in partnership with the Philippine Printing Technical Foundation (PPTF), the event aims to highlight the role of design in shaping industries, foster collaboration, and equip local creatives with the latest trends and techniques in graphic and visual communication.

Dubbed IMPRINT 2025: Graphic and Visual Communications Upskilling Fair, this event will be held on Feb. 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Philippine Trade Training Center.

The event aims to address the many challenges faced by freelance graphic designers in an ever-changing business landscape and how to better help professionalize its practitioners. It also seeks to help graphic artists manage a freelance business as well as effectively market their skills to potential clients while keeping abreast of the many changing trends of the industry and the art of graphic design. This event will also provide an avenue for designers to network with other practitioners and to learn from other colleagues in the industry.

“The IMPRINT 2025 hopes to further professionalize and strengthen the standing of all Filipino graphic designers. Since the pandemic, we have seen the growth of the need for freelancers,” Founder Nabbe Francisco said. “We hope that with the new skills, trends and learnings, potential clients can better appreciate the artists’ contribution to their businesses.”

FGD, a thriving Facebook community of over 156,000 Filipino creatives worldwide, has been a trusted platform for designers to showcase their talents and connect with career-changing opportunities in the graphic design industry. Since its founding in 2021, FGD has collaborated with reputable organizations to inspire and empower Filipino designers through meaningful events and initiatives, fostering a supportive and innovative community.

IMPRINT 2025 will showcase upskilling workshops and talks by providing practical sessions designed to equip participants with the essential business, marketing and creative skills for freelancers. It also will allow guests the chance to showcase their bodies of work for potential clients. And lastly, talks from representatives from Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA), PTTC and other agencies will be given to help freelancers further professionalize their artform.

“As the industry grows, we expect that the graphic artists can become indispensable partners for many businesses in the country,” Mr. Francisco added.

For inquiries, email filipinographicdesigners@gmail.com or visit the link to register at https://filipinographicdesigners.fillout.com/IMPRINT2025. Walk-in registration will also be honored.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.