Metaversity, a Web3 education platform established by YGG Pilipinas, has officially launched after being named one of 100 EdTech startups to successfully secure an $80,000 grant deployed by Open Campus Accelerator (OC-X).

Metaversity will use the grant to build a free library of short courses, covering essential knowledge about Web3 and AI, and expanding its services to equip a new generation of tech-savvy global workers.

By 2025, it is expected that 97 million new roles will be created by shifts in labor between humans, machines and algorithms. According to PwC’s 2024 AI Jobs Barometer, jobs related to emerging technologies such as Web3 and AI that require specialist skills can carry up to a 25% wage premium. The goal of YGG Pilipinas’ Metaversity programs is to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to be able to take advantage of these opportunities and prepare them for the future workforce.

To secure the grant, YGG Pilipinas completed a six-week program leading to a competitive pitch process judged by OC-X. The Metaversity team secured the grant after demonstrating its unique approach to skills development, combining personalized assessment with a gamified learning process. With the funding, YGG Pilipinas will onboard more than 5,000 new students to its Metaversity programs over the next 12 months.

Additionally, Metaversity’s educational offerings will be accessible for anyone and serve as a prerequisite for those who want to be part of Metaversity’s Marshal program. Courses will be categorized into marketing and productivity, as well as leadership and management paths, each opening the door to learning different in-demand skills that can be used for future work opportunities.

“Thanks to the huge popularity of Web3 games in the Philippines, we have a large community of young workers that have already gained hands-on experience because they interact with these sophisticated technologies on a daily basis,” said Mench Dizon, country head of YGG Pilipinas. “Metaversity is furthering this phenomenon by providing the educational foundation needed to be able to explore career pathways in these exciting new fields, while positioning the Philippines as a global leader for Web3 and AI talent.”

To date, Metaversity has collaborated with schools and universities in the Philippines, and worked closely with local government units to implement their programs. Students of The Sisters of Mary School graduated from a Metaversity pilot program this Oct. 12. During the program, students learned how to navigate Web3 and use digital tools as part of their MetaverCity cornerstone project where they produced a digital version of Metro Manila’s Bonifacio Global City.

Metaversity is spearheaded by technology entrepreneur Bianca Cruz, who previously co-founded the AI education platform 10xMe, which was acquired by YGG Pilipinas in 2024. She has a strong professional background in leadership development, coaching, and personal growth, with years of experience working in both corporate and entrepreneurial environments.