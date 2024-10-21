By Mhicole A. Moral, Special Features and Content Writer

Bacolod-based startup Green Solution.PH wins big at the Shell LiveWIRE 2024 Final Pitch Day held on Oct. 10 at Dusit Thani Manila, bagging P1 million in equity-free funding from Shell Pilipinas Corp. (SPC) for its groundbreaking waste-to-energy innovation.

The company, led by Engr. Ian Fred Solas, is spearheading the country’s green energy revolution with plans to establish a groundbreaking biofuel production facility. This innovation marks a significant milestone in addressing two of the nation’s most pressing challenges: waste management and clean energy generation.

Green Solution.PH presented its pyrolysis system, which converts landfill waste, such as biowaste, medical waste, and plastics, into biodiesel, bunker fuel, and electricity. A key component of this approach is utilizing a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to identify recyclable materials and process the remaining waste in a chamber to convert it into biodiesel.

The fuel produced through the system serves as a sustainable alternative source for fueling generators for electricity production, thereby contributing to the local energy supply. It can also be sold to consumers such as farmers, fishers, public utility vehicles (PUJ), industries, and even aviation, promoting eco-friendly fuel and reducing the carbon footprint.

In addition, Green Solution.PH boasts an efficient system for waste collection, segregation, and processing in their area through its partnership with the local government unit (LGU).

“Our vision is sustainable fuel production from landfill waste to generate power with a zero-carbon emission process,” Engr. Solas said. “The country relies heavily on imported fossil fuels, making it ripe for renewable energy initiatives. With growing government incentives and public awareness of sustainability, Green Solution.PH aims to tap into the large market of industries and communities looking for alternative energy sources.”

Shell LiveWIRE, launched in the Philippines in 2020, is part of Shell’s global initiative to support entrepreneurial ventures that align with the company’s goal of providing cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

The program offers mentorship, funding, and access to Shell’s extensive network, helping startups scale their innovations and integrate into the energy giant’s supply chain.

Since its inception, Shell LiveWIRE Philippines has supported 75 tech startups and community enterprises with mentorship and over P15 million in capital funding. Fourteen of these businesses have successfully integrated into Shell’s supply chain.

Lorelie Quiambao-Osial, president and chief executive officer of SPC, emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering Filipino entrepreneurship and advancing the country’s energy transition.

“Our theme this year is ‘Kasabay sa Pag-unlad,’ and we focused on energy transition because it is crucial to our mission of powering progress in partnership with Filipinos,” she added.

In this context, the focus of Green Solutions.PH on using locally sourced waste to produce biofuels directly supports Shell’s mission to advance clean energy solutions and reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. The potential to scale this innovation can greatly impact the energy market, as the biodiesel produced can be utilized by various sectors, including agriculture and transportation, while also supporting off-grid communities.

Alongside Green Solution.PH, two other startup finalists, GAIA Builders and Trading Corp., and SALTRIC, were recognized for their innovative contributions to sustainability and clean energy.

GAIA Builders presented passive cooling technologies that reduce building energy consumption, while SALTRIC introduced hydroelectric turbines designed to harness energy from ocean tides and river streams. Both startups received P500,000 in funding from Shell LiveWIRE.