The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Premier Summit 2023: Ascending to Greater Heights, a gathering of industry leaders in the field of Industrial Engineering and student leaders from across the nation. Hosted by the Industrial Management Engineering Society (IMES) at De La Salle University (DLSU), this event promises to bring together different minds in exploring the importance of leadership with collaboration. Mark your calendars for Nov. 18, 2023, as the Premier Summit unfolds from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Verdure, Henry Sy Bldg., De La Salle University – Manila. This event will be a culmination of ideas, experiences and talents, with IMES ambassadors from schools nationwide connecting to inspire and learn from each other. Under the banner of “leadership with collaboration,” this year’s Premier Summit takes a look at the essence of leadership in the modern world.

The Premier Summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers such as Alvanson So, Regional People Lead at Canva Philippines; and Jyone Cruz, External Relations Head of Ateneo CODE, who will take the stage to share their insights and experiences on leadership. The event will also host a dynamic panel discussion featuring student leaders to give them a chance to practice the idea of leadership with collaboration. Premier Summit will also offer engaging activities tailored to foster collaboration and leadership skills. Attendees can look forward to interactive workshops, engaging booths and valuable networking opportunities. It is an opportunity for personal growth, professional development, and expanding one’s horizons.