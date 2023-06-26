De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) has opened Bachelor of Science in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, one of its two newest programs for the Academic Year 2023 to 2024.

The Bachelor of Science in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BS-SIE), under the School of Management and Information and Technology (SMIT), cultivates future agents of change who create solutions in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a response to the needs of the people, community and the environment.

Motivated with a vision to develop and apply sustainable ideas in the corporate and community enterprise, graduates may pursue a career as a research and development specialist, organization and workforce analyst, data delivery and innovation lead, entrepreneurship and change management consultant and transformation management expert.

It will run for 10 trimesters.

The other recently opened program, the Bachelor in Holistic Disciplines (B-HOLD), under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies (SMS), equips next generation of industry leaders with professional and global competencies in Contemporary Communication, Health and Wellness, Inclusion and Leadership and Youth Development Studies.

Through a hybrid, integrative and transformative approach to learning, students with diverse interests and abilities are prepared to succeed in the field of human services. They are trained to become human resource practitioners, public relations officers, brand marketing agents, creative writers and copywriters, researchers, data analysts, events planners and project coordinators, development officers, sales representatives and business service officers.

It will run for nine trimesters.

Both programs will be meticulously conducted and facilitated under the guidance of the college’s roster of expert faculty members and industry leaders.

For more information, visit http://www.benilde.edu.ph. To apply, email admissions@benilde.edu.ph.