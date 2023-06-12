By Chelsey Keith P. Ignacio, Special Features and Content Senior Writer

Money matters may seem like an adult thing. But lessons about finances, like other necessary learnings in life, can also be useful to be taught at an early age.

With an objective to educate the youth about money, Junior Achievement of the Philippines, Inc. (JA Philippines) and FWD Life Insurance have launched the SparktheDream program to foster primary school students to become financially literate and eventually empower them to live their dreams.

“The JA SparktheDream says exactly like that — we want to SparktheDream of ordinary students. And because of financial literacy, that would create a change on [their] perspective that it’s capable pala, kaya naman pala (becoming financially literate is possible). ‘My dream, once I’m empowered to do and achieve something, can actually be done,’” Jed Velarde, senior financial literacy trainer and adviser at JA Philippines, said during the program’s launch.

Financial literacy meant being capable to comprehend the value of money, which involves wise saving, spending, and earning, said FWD Life Insurance President and CEO Antonio “Jumbing” De Rosas in a video message during the event.

“We want to set up the next generation for success with the right tools and skills, help them develop their financial know-how, and empower them to become positive contributors in their communities,” he said.

The SparktheDream program will include four sessions covering three aspects: financial awareness, financial capability, and economic and social inclusion. Students will be educated in the program with the help of business volunteers as well as through an interactive online learning platform, a competition, community engagement, and family activities.

These sessions would impart knowledge to enable the students to recognize the part that money plays in daily life, manage their personal budget, and create sound financial choices. They will also find out more about the community’s needs and explore creative solutions through the application of user-centric thinking skills.

“When a young person possesses the knowledge, they can develop the confidence and diskarte to make money work for them and support themselves, their families, and the businesses within their community,” Mr. De Rosas said.

The program also seeks to break the financial concepts passed on by the parents, particularly if those notions were “messed up,” such as considering children as insurance when they grow up, said Mr. Velarde of JA Philippines.

“What we want is to change and break it into something really proper,” he said. “That’s why we’re creating a new generation of students, of young people, who are really empowered. And imagine that translated to several generations.”

Beyond teaching students about money management through the SparktheDream program, there will also be a workshop curriculum called “It’s My Dream” this year, which will prime students with skills in entrepreneurship and business planning. The program will be made up of six sessions centered on entrepreneurship, while also focusing on social studies, reading, and writing skills.

For students to exercise business concepts and manifest an entrepreneurial mindset, the Kiddie Entrepreneur Bazaar will also be set up as part of the program, which will serve as a platform for them to showcase and sell their products. But before doing these, a mentoring session will be held for students to understand about utilizing technology for business, such as e-wallets and digital marketing, as well as learn about sustainability and tips on how to sell and pitch their products.

For parents like Gracie Maulion, known online as Tipid Mommy, it is a “blessing” to know that there are programs like that of SparktheDream for their children.

“For me, a program like this is really helpful, especially for raising up children [who are] financially literate,” Ms. Maulion said in a panel discussion during the launch.

“Financial literacy is really a big help for a family and talagang kailangan siya ng mga kids natin (it’s really essential for our kids) and for the future generation,” she further emphasized.

As nation-building begins with the young people, FWD’s Mr. De Rosas hoped the program would create a difference among the participating students, and “help them learn to become their best selves and in turn, share that spark with their families and communities.”

Also released during the SparktheDream program launch was the SparkTheDream theme song, performed by The Voice Kids season two winner Elha Nympha.

JA Philippines and FWD’s SparktheDream program was launched last June 8 at the Heroes Headquarters at Shangri-La Plaza. The financial literacy program is also supported by the Department of Education.