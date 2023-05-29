The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), together with the Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) and its local offshoot, the Philippine Preparedness Partnership (PHILPREP), recently launched a comic book series that highlights stories of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that struggled and succeeded at the height of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The MSME Success Stories Comics Compendium features five stories of recovery of small business owners affected by the pandemic that aims to increase awareness and appreciation of business continuity planning among MSMEs. It also highlights the best practices and challenges of MSMEs in times of disaster and business continuity planning processes that other businesses can replicate.

This initiative is under PDRF’s MSME Resilience Program in partnership with APP, a multi-year program which highlights the need to promote business resilience through development of different tools and knowledge products for MSMEs and key stakeholders from different sectors.

PHILPREP, composed of PDRF, the Center for Disaster Preparedness, and the Office of Civil Defense, is the localized tripartite platform of APP under the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development — Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

The comics compendium can be accessed through signing up on PDRF’s e-learning platform, iADAPT (https://iadapt.pdrf.org/msme-stories-of-resilience/).