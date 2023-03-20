The Philippine Food Expo, considered as “the country’s only All-Filipino Food Show,” makes a much-awaited comeback this year with bigger and more diverse exhibitors on its 15th iteration.

Set on April 28-30 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the biennial event is organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (Philfoodex), Inc. which will gather over 300 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and exporters involved in food manufacturing, growing, export, equipment, packaging, ingredients, additives, and allied services and industries.

Also taking part are handling, labeling and processing equipment, kitchen fittings and accessories, refrigeration showcase, silverware and glassware, bar coding, distribution management, food safety and hygiene, and test and instrumentation companies.

“As before, exhibitors are putting their best foot, and best food, forward, as we try to regain our global competitiveness in the post-pandemic era by providing a one-stop shop and enabling platform for buyers, sellers and other stakeholders in the food industry,” Philfoodex President Ruben See enthuses.

He noted that new homegrown medium and small enterprises born out during the pandemic will also exhibit for the first time to expand their market reach.

“The demand for new food products and technologies in Southeast Asia has increased exponentially, which local manufacturers must be able to meet. In line with this, we are working out measures to improve our exports and manufacturing sector by partnering with our ASEAN countries for the steady supply of raw materials,” added Mr. See, who also owns leading banana chips producer See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp.

A series of seminars on investment and food security will also be held throughout the event to help MSMEs improve their product and optimize business opportunities.

Supported by the Department of Agriculture, the event is in conjunction with the Filipino Food Month, an annual celebration of the country’s culinary traditions and treasures.

Spicing up the expo is the Culinary Challenge, which will showcase the skills of students and faculty in the categories of food styling and photography, Philippine regional table setting, Kitchen Masters, PINASarap breakfast, healthy pasta, modern Filipino dessert, and mystery ingredient.

Endorsed by the Commission on Higher Education and with the University of Santo Tomas as official partner school, the fringe event is a vital input in enhancing the competencies of future frontliners in the food service and tourism industries. Community members at the barangay level are involved through the special category Mother’s Specialty Dish.

It will also feature the Young Farmers Challenge Program, which engages young farmers and fisherfolk in the national thrust for food security and agricultural modernization.

The Philippine Food Expo is backed by the Department of Trade and Industry, Union Bank of the Philippines, Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc., Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, Hotel and Restaurant Chefs’ Association of the Philippines, and the Food Caterers Association of the Philippines. It is also in partnership with Centrex Corp., Gomeco Group of Companies, Everest Appliances, BCS Systems and Technologies, Inc. and Blue Silver. BusinessWorld is among the event’s media partners. For more details, visit www.phillippinefoodexpo.ph.