AYALA Corp. is seeking legal action against the makers of a fake investment application circulating on social media channels.

The fake “Ayala Investment App” uses the Ayala Corp. logo and reposts content from Ayala’s official Facebook page and website, an advisory said.

“We are now working with internal and external partners to take down the app and identify its source, and subject the individuals behind this app to law enforcement and prosecutorial action,” said Catherine R. Bengzon, Ayala Corp. brand and reputation management head, in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

“In addition, we have published a public notice across our digital channels. We are also sending cease and desist letters to known promoters of the app,” she added.

Ayala Corp. stocks can only be purchased via licensed stockbrokers accredited by the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“‘Investments’ in the Corporation or any of our business units and subsidiaries are not done through third-party apps and websites,” said Ms. Bengzon. — Patricia B. Mirasol