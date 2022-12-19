DART, a rapidly growing Manila-based quick commerce startup, has announced its partnership with MoEngage, a global insights-led customer engagement platform, to amplify customer engagement and improve push notification deliverability across Android devices.

Online grocery shopping gained significant momentum during the pandemic, and with ‘dark stores’ and quick commerce, the gaps in the online grocery ecosystem are being addressed in the Philippines.

DART promises to deliver groceries in less than 15 minutes, addressing the evolving needs of consumers when it comes to delivery speed, convenience, consumer satisfaction, and product categories available.

The quick commerce startup offers over 2,000 products at normal supermarket prices including categories such as fruit & vegetables, meat & seafood, snacks, drinks, household products and many other categories.

DART also has a partnership with Robinsons Supermarket to provide shoppers with a wider assortment at advantageous prices.

While addressing the critical needs of fast and seamless grocery delivery, it was clear to DART that they needed an insights-led engagement partner to put their customers at the heart of their business.

With multiple point solutions to orchestrate communications across channels like in-app, emails, SMS, and push notifications, it was challenging to deal with integration and scalability issues. Multiple point solutions also added to the challenge of siloed data. A unified view of customers across devices and messaging channels was impossible.

“Earlier, we could not orchestrate omnichannel engagement seamlessly due to the point solutions in use. It was a challenge to have a 360° view of what our customers were doing inside our app. By choosing MoEngage, we are strengthening our customer engagement strategy and bolstering our position in the quick commerce space. MoEngage’s Push Amplification™ Plus has significantly improved our message deliverability,” Harm-Julian Schumacher, founder and chief executive officer of DART, said.

By partnering with MoEngage, DART is looking at enhancing its customer experience and making it easier for customers to shop on the app, resulting in higher conversion rates, loyalty, and retention.

Currently, DART is available in Makati, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Pasay; and it plans to broaden market coverage by expanding into other cities.

“We are driven to assist DART in delivering an unparalleled customer experience along with their 15-minute delivery promise. With our best-in-class customer engagement platform and industry-first Push Amplification™ Plus, we look forward to supporting DART with AI-driven insights to create omnichannel experiences customers love,” said Saurabh Madan, vice-president and general manager for Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ) at MoEngage.

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Samsung, Nestlé, DART, BillEase, AllValue, Kredivo, GoTyme, Edamama, Home Credit, Tonik, UNO Digital Bank, theAsianparent, McAfee, and CIMB Bank. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.