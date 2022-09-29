A multi-model database, a management system that supports multiple data models in a single backend, can solve application development challenges encountered by businesses, according to technology company Couchbase, Inc.

“As consumers push developers to up their game, the natural need to move away from relational databases towards multi-model databases has become inevitable,” said Chin-Heng Hong, vice president of product management at Couchbase.

There are more than 1.2 billion mobile broadband users and 96% mobile coverage across the Asia Pacific, Mr. Hong pointed out, and businesses are competing to deliver richer experiences through micro-services, which takes a toll on storage and backend processing.

Unlike a relational database, a multi-model database can handle different data types and models, such as documents, graphs, and relational and key-value databases. This system can shorten the time to market for a product and lower deployment and operational costs, allowing developers to “benefit from a peace of mind during development and deployment,” he said.

“For businesses to maintain the functionality, capabilities, and seamless experiences of their apps, a multi-model approach is imperative,” he added.

Based on 2022 studies by McKinsey, Asia Pacific consumers choose brand experience over traditional notions of loyalty, emphasizing experiences that provide value, health, sustainability, and omni-channel flexibility.

Using a multi-model approach, businesses are better positioned to serve consumers and counter potential disruptions and competition in the marketplace.

“A singular integrated backend database system built for multiple data models helps unify data management, access and governance — ensuring better time and cost management for the business,” said Mr. Hong. — Brontë H. Lacsamana